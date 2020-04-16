Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today, such as Playboi Carti's heavily anticipated "Whole Lotta Red" and what the best movies arriving to streaming services are.
New Music Friday
Playboi Carti - "Whole Lotta Red" (Hip-Hop/Rap)
The Black Dahlia Murder - "Verminous" (Metal)
DaBaby - "Blame It On Baby" (Hip-Hop/Rap)
Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)
Shabazz Palaces - "The Don of Diamond Dreams" (Alternative/Hip-Hop)
New from April
The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)
Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)
Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.