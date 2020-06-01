For all new releases coming to major streaming platforms this month, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+, here is the definitive list. Including both movies and TV shows, explore this list to discover when and what titles will be available throughout the month of June.
Netflix
June 1
"Act of Valor"
"All Dogs Go to Heaven"
"Bad News Bears"
"Cape Fear"
"Casper"
"Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card"
"Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card"
"Clueless"
"Cocomelon: Season 1"
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"
"The Healer"
"Inside Man"
"Lust, Caution"
"Observe and Report"
"Priest"
"The Silence of the Lambs"
"Starship Troopers"
"The Boy"
"The Car" (1977)
"The Disaster Artist"
"The Help"
"The Lake House"
"The Queen"
"Twister"
"V for Vendetta"
"Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story"
"West Side Story"
"You Don’t Mess with the Zohan"
"Zodiac"
June 2
"Alone: Season 6"
"Fuller House: The Farewell Season"
"Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1"
"True: Rainbow Rescue"
June 3
"Lady Bird"
"Killing Gunther"
"Spelling the Dream" — Netflix Documentary
June 4
"Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga"
"Can You Hear Me?" / "M’entends-tu?"
June 5
"13 Reasons Why: Season 4"
"Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai"
"Hannibal: Seasons 1-3"
"The Last Days of American Crime"
"Queer Eye: Season 5"
June 6
"Queen of the South: Season 4"
June 7
"Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6"
June 8
"Before I Fall"
June 10
"Curon"
"DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5"
"Lenox Hill"
"Middle Men"
"My Mister: Season 1"
"Reality Z"
June 11
"Pose: Season 2"
June 12
"Addicted to Life"
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Dating Around: Season 2"
"F is For Family: Season 4"
"Jo Koy: In His Elements"
"Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2"
"One Piece: Alabasta"
"One Piece: East Blue"
"One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island"
"One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line"
"Pokémon Journeys: The Series"
"The Search"
"The Woods"
June 13
"Alexa & Katie: Part 4"
"How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6"
"Milea"
June 14
"Marcella: Season 3"
June 15
"Underdogs"
June 16
"Baby Mama"
"Charlie St. Cloud"
"The Darkness"
"Frost/Nixon"
June 17
"An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn"
"Mr. Iglesias: Part 2"
June 18
"A Whisker Away" — Netflix Film
"The Order: Season 2" — Netflix Original
June 19
"Babies: Part 2"
"Father Soldier Son"
"Feel the Beat"
"Floor is Lava"
"Lost Bullet"
"Girls from Ipanema: Season 2"
"One Way to Tomorrow"
"The Politician"
"Rhyme Time Town"
"Wasp Network"
June 21
"Goldie"
June 22
"Dark Skies"
June 23
"Eric Andre: Legalize Everything"
June 24
"Athlete A"
"Crazy Delicious"
"Nobody Knows I’m Here" / "Nadie sabe estoy aquí"
June 26
"Amar y vivir"
"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
"Home Game"
"Straight Up"
June 29
"Bratz: The Movie"
June 30
"Adú"
"BNA"
"George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half"
Amazon Prime
June 1
"Dirty Dancing"
"Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights"
"Fair Game"
"Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell"
"Futureworld"
"How To Train Your Dragon"
"Incident At Loch Ness"
"Joyride"
"Kingpin"
"Nate And Hayes"
"Sex Drive"
"Shrek Forever After"
"The Cookout"
"The Natural"
"Trade"
"Wristcutters: A Love Story"
"You Don’t Mess With The Zohan"
June 3
"Takers"
June 5
"Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava"
June 7
"Equilibrium"
June 12
"Child’s Play"
"Knives Out"
June 15
"The U.S. vs. John Lennon"
June 18
"Crawl"
June 19
"7500"
June 21
"Life in Pieces: Seasons 1-4"
"Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1"
June 27
"Guns Akimbo"
June 30
"Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol"
"One for the Money"
"Spy Kids"
"Spy Kids 3: Game Over"
"The Gallows Act II"
"Where the Wild Things Are"
HBO Max
For a guide to everything available on HBO MAX at launch, click here.
June 1
"Adventures In Babysitting"
"Amelie"
"An American Werewolf in London"
"The American"
"Beautiful Girls"
"Crash"
"Doubt"
"Dreaming Of Joseph Lees"
"Dune"
"Far and Away"
"Forces of Nature"
"The Fountain"
"Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro"
"The Good Son"
"Hanna"
"Havana"
"He Got Game"
"Hello Again"
"In Her Shoes"
"In Like Flint"
"Life
"Lifeforce"
"Lights Out"
"Like Water For Chocolate"
"Lucy"
"Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day"
"A Monster Calls"
"Mr. Wonderful"
"Our Man Flint"
"Patch Adams"
"Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro"
"Ray"
"She’s The Man"
"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows"
"The Stepfather"
"Tess"
"Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie"
"U-571"
"Uncle Buck"
"Walking and Talking"
"Weird Science"
"Wonder"
"X-Men: First Class"
June 6
"Ad Astra"
"Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!"
June 7
"I May Destroy You, Series Premiere"
June 13
"The Good Liar"
June 19
"Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn"
June 20
"Ford v Ferrari"
June 21
"Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere"
June 24
"Transhood"
June 27
"Doctor Sleep"
June 28
"I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere"
June 30
"Welcome to Chechnya"
Hulu
June 1
"10 Year Plan"
"4th Man Out"
"Above & Beyond"
"Almost Adults"
"Born to be Wild"
"Casino"
"Charlie Wilson’s War"
"Cliffhanger"
"Constantine"
"Dave"
"Digging for Fire"
"Dirty Dancing"
"Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights"
"Equilibrium"
"Fair Game"
"Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell"
"Futureworld"
"Grown Ups"
"Happily N’Ever After"
"Happily N’Ever After 2"
"Honey"
"Honey 2"
"I Am Legend"
"I Love You, Beth Cooper"
"I Still Know What You Did Last Summer"
"Incident at Loch Ness"
"Joyride"
"Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story"
"Kingpin"
"Losing Isaiah"
"Meet Me In Montenegro"
"Meet the Fockers"
"Meet the Parents"
"Mo’ Money"
"My Girl"
"My Girl 2"
"Nate and Hayes"
"October Sky"
"Quigley Down Under"
"Robin Hood: Men in Tights"
"Sex Drive"
"The American President"
"The Cookout"
"The Marine 3: Homefront"
"The Pawnbroker"
"The Scout"
"The Tuxedo"
"The Wood"
"The X-Files"
"Thelma & Louise"
"Trade"
"Treading Water"
"True Romance (Director’s Cut)"
"Undertow"
"Up in the Air"
"Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins"
"Women and Sometimes Men"
"Wristcutters: A Love Story"
"You Don’t Mess With The Zohan"
"Zardoz"
"Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere"
"Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere"
"Match Game: Season 5 Premiere"
"Children’s Hospital: Complete Series"
"Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3"
June 2
"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
June 4
"Miss Snake Charmer"
June 5
"Shirley"
"Intrigo: Dear Agnes"
June 6
"The Appearance"
June 7
"Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1"
June 8
"From Paris with Love"
June 9
"The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere"
June 10
"Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7"
June 12
"Child’s Play"
"Awakenings"
"Fools Rush In"
"Poetic Justice"
"Seven Pounds"
"Crossing Swords: Season 1"
"Into the Dark: Good Boy"
"Don’t: Series Premiere"
June 13
"Eye in the Sky"
"Dragonheart"
"Windtalkers"
June 15
"Pan"
"Breakup at a Wedding"
"Dustwalker"
"The U.S. vs. John Lennon"
June 16
"Larry Crowne"
"Brockmire: Complete Season 4"
June 17
"Nostalgia"
June 18
"Buffaloed"
"Crawl"
June 19
"Bean"
"Gigli"
"Hart’s War"
"La Bamba"
"Mr. Bean’s Holiday"
"Natural Born Killers"
"Out of Sight"
"The Peacemaker"
"Tears of the Sun"
"Zoom"
"Love, Victor: Series Premiere"
"Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere"
June 22
"Clemency"
"XX"
June 25
"Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band"
"Charlie’s Angels"
June 29
"Carrion"
June 30
"The Gallows Act II"
"One For The Money"
"Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol"
"6 Souls"
"That’s My Boy"
Disney+
June 5
"Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (Season 1)"
"America’s Greatest Animals"
"Chasing the Equinox"
"Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (Season 1-2)"
"Secrets of Wild India"
"The Greeks (Season 1)"
"Weird but True! (Seasons 1-2)"
"Wild Hawaii (Season 1)"
"Women of Impact: Changing the World"
June 12
"Artemis Fowl"
"Mighty Med (Seasons 1-2)
"The Liberty Story"
"The Story of the Animated Drawing"
"Walt & El Grupo"
June 19
"101 Dalmatians (1997) (Season 1)"
"Big Sur: Wild California"
"Muppet Babies Play Date (Season 1)"
"Schoolhouse Rock (Season 1)"
"Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy"
June 26
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2"
"Man in Space"
"Mars and Beyond"
"Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief"
"Raven’s Home (Season 3)"
"Tarzan"
"Tarzan II"
