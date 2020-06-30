For all new releases coming to major streaming platforms this month, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+, here is the definitive list. Including both movies and TV shows, explore this list to discover when and what titles will be available throughout the month of July.
Netflix
July 1
"Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"Deadwind: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Say I Do" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Under the Riccione Sun" — NETFLIX FILM
"Unsolved Mysteries" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories"
"A Bridge Too Far"
"A Thousand Words"
"A Touch of Green: Season 1"
"A Walk to Remember"
"Abby Hatcher: Season 1"
"Airplane!"
"Ali"
"Batman: Mask of the Phantasm"
"Charlotte's Web"
"Clash of the Titans" (1981)
"Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2"
"Cloud Atlas"
"David Foster: Off the Record"
"Definitely, Maybe"
"Delta Farce"
"Donnie Brasco"
"Double Jeopardy"
"Fiddler on the Roof"
"Frida"
"I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry"
"Killing Hasselhoff"
"Kingdom: Season 1-3"
"Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events"
"Mean Streets"
"Million Dollar Baby"
"Paranormal Activity"
"Patriots Day"
"Poltergeist"
"Quest for Camelot"
"Red Riding Hood" (2011)
"Schindler's List"
"Sleepless in Seattle"
"Sleepy Hollow"
"Spaceballs"
"Splice"
"Stand and Deliver"
"Stardust"
"Starsky & Hutch"
"Sucker Punch"
"Swordfish"
"The Art of War"
"The Devil's Advocate"
"The F**k-It List"
"The Firm"
"The Karate Kid"
"The Karate Kid Part II"
"The Karate Kid Part III"
"The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!"
"The Town"
"The Witches"
"This Christmas"
"Total Recall" (1990)
"Trotro"
"Winchester"
July 2
"Thiago Ventura: POKAS" — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
"Warrior Nun" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 3
"The Baby-Sitters Club" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"Cable Girls: The Final Season: Part 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Desperados" — NETFLIX FILM
"JU-ON: Origins" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Southern Survival" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5
"ONLY"
July 6
"A Kid from Coney Island"
July 7
"Dr. Seuss' The Lorax"
July 8
"The Long Dumb Road"
"Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Stateless" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Was It Love?" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1"
July 9
"Japan Sinks: 2020" — NETFLIX ANIME
"The Protector: Season 4"
July 10
"The Claudia Kishi Club" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Down to Earth with Zac Efron" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"Hello Ninja: Season 3" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"The Old Guard" — NETFLIX FILM
"The Twelve" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 14
"The Business of Drugs" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"On est ensemble (We Are One)" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser" — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
July 15
"Dark Desire" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Gli Infedeli (The Players)" — NETFLIX FILM
"Skin Decision: Before and After" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2"
July 16
"Fatal Affair" — NETFLIX FILM
"Indian Matchmaking" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"MILF" — NETFLIX FILM
"Pride & Prejudice" (2005)
July 17
"Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Cursed" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Funan"
July 18
"Gigantosaurus: Season 1"
"The Notebook"
July 19
"The Last Dance"
July 20
"Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love" — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 21
"How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Ip Man 4: The Finale"
"Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking" — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
"Street Food: Latin America" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 22
"61"
"Fear City: New York vs The Mafia" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Love on the Spectrum" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Norsemen: Season 3" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Signs" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Spotlight"
July 23
"The Larva Island Movie" — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 24
"¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Animal Crackers" — NETFLIX FILM
"Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"In the Dark: Season 2"
"The Kissing Booth 2" — NETFLIX FILM
"Ofrenda a la tormenta" — NETFLIX FILM
July 26
"Banana Split"
"Shameless (U.S.): Season 10"
July 28
"Jeopardy!: Collection 6"
"Last Chance U: Laney" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 29
"The Hater" — NETFLIX FILM
"Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 4" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 30
"Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie"
"Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy" — NETFLIX ANIME
July 31
"Get Even" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Latte and the Magic Waterstone" — NETFLIX FAMILY
"Seriously Single" — NETFLIX FILM
"The Speed Cubers" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
"Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"The Umbrella Academy: Season 2" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)" — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
"ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep 9 & 10" — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Amazon Prime
July 1
"52 Pick-Up"
"Ali"
"An Eye for an Eye"
"Anaconda"
"Big Fish"
"Bug"
"Buried"
"Cold War"
"Edge of Darkness"
"Flashback"
"Hitch"
"Hollowman"
"Iron Eagle IV - On the Attack"
"Megamind"
"Midnight In Paris"
"Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist"
"Panic Room"
"Phase IV"
"Pineapple Express"
"Rabbit Hole"
"Sliver"
"Spanglish"
"Starting Out in the Evening"
"The Bounty"
"The Devil's Rejects"
"The Eye"
"The Eye 2"
"The Forbidden Kingdom"
"The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete"
"Antiques Roadshow: Season 17"
"Arthur: Season 1"
"Bates Around the World: Season 1"
"Beyond the Pole: Season 1"
"Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1"
"Hidden: Season 1"
"Instinto: Season 1"
"Lego City Adventures: Season 1"
"Lone Ranger: Season 1"
"Modus: Season 1"
"Public Enemy: Season 1"
"Suits: Season 9"
"The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1"
July 3
"Hanna: Season 2" - Amazon Original Series
July 6
"The Fosters: Seasons 1-5"
July 7
"The Tourist" (2010)
July 11
"Vivarium" (2020)
July 15
"Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer" (2020)
"The Weekend" (2019)
July 17
"Absentia: Season 3" - Amazon Original Series
July 19
"Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (2019)
July 24
"Radioactive" (2019) - Amazon Original Movie
"If You Give a Mouse a Cookie"
"Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist" - Amazon Original Special
July 27
"Good Deeds" (2012)
July 29
"Animal Kingdom: Season 4"
Hulu
July 1
"1000-lb Sisters: Season 1"
"90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days:e Season 3"
"90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Season 1"
"BBQ Rig Race: Season 1"
"Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Season 1"
"Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh"
"Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special"
"Buddy vs. Duff: Season 1"
"Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Seasons 1-3, 5"
"Deadly Women: Season 13"
"Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Season 1"
"Family by the Ton: Season 2"
"Ghost Hunters: Season 1"
"Homicide Hunter: Season 9"
"House Hunters: Season 154 – 159"
"Intervention: Season 20"
"Jamie and Doug Plus One: Season 1"
"Kids BBQ Championship: Season 1 & 2"
"Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Season 3"
"Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Season 1"
"Married at First Sight:Seasons 1-3"
"Psychic Kids: Season 1"
"Say Yes to the Nest: Season 1"
"Seven Year Switch: Seasons 1 & 2"
"Sex Sent Me to the ER: Season 3"
"Shark Week 2018"
"Shark Week 2019"
"The American Farm: Season 1"
"The Day I Picked My Parents: Season 1"
"The Grill Dads: Season 1"
"The Strongest Man In History: Season 1"
"The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1"
"The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 1"
"Twisted Sisters: Season 2"
"UFOs: Secret Alien Technology"
"UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed"
"Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Season 1"
"Unexpected: Season 3"
"Unpolished: Season 1"
"Welcome to Plathville: Season 1"
"12 and Holding"
"2001 Maniacs"
"52 Pick-Up"
"A Bridge Too Far"
"A Complete History of My Sexual Failures"
"A Kid Like Jake"
"A Mighty Wind"
"A Storks Journey"
"An Eye for a Eye"
"The Axe Murders of Villisca"
"The Bellboy"
"Beloved"
"Best In Show"
"Between Us"
"Beyond the Valley of the Dolls"
"Birdwatchers"
"Boogie Woogie"
"The Bounty"
"Brokedown Palace"
"Buffy, the Vampire Slayer"
"Bug"
"Buried"
"Cadaver"
"California Dreamin'"
"Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter"
"The Catechism Cataclysm"
"Change of Plans"
"Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'"
"Cinderfella"
"Citizen Soldier"
"The Client"
"Cold War"
"The Color Purple"
"Cortex"
"The Cured"
"Danger Close"
"Dark Touch"
"Day Night Day Night"
"The Devil's Candy"
"The Devil's Rejects"
"Dheepan"
"Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard)"
"Downhill Racer"
"The Edukators"
"Eloise's Lover"
"Exorcismus"
"The Eye"
"The Eye 2"
"Father of My Children"
"Filth & Wisdom"
"Flashback"
"The Flat"
"Footloose" (1984)
"For Your Consideration"
"The Forbidden Kingdom"
"Forgetting Sarah Marshall"
"The Forgiveness of Blood"
"Freddy Vs Jason"
"Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare"
"Furlough"
"Girls! Girls! Girls!"
"Grizzly Man"
"Hateship, Loveship"
"Hornet's Nest"
"Hot Rod"
"House of 1000 Corpses"
"The House That Jack Built"
"The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete"
"Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack"
"Justin Bieber: Never Say Never"
"Kung Pow: Enter the Fist"
"The Last Mistress"
"Len and Company"
"Liar, Liar"
"Love Songs"
'The Man from London"
"The Man Who Could Cheat Death"
"March of the Penguins"
"Mary Shelley"
"Match"
"Moonstruck"
"My Cousin Vinny"
"The Necessities of Life"
"Nick Nolte: No Exit"
"Nights and Weekends"
"The Ninth Gate"
"Norma Rae"
"The Patsy"
"Phase IV"
"Polisse"
"Poseidon"
"Post Grad"
"PSYCHO GRANNY"
"Rabbit Hole"
"Rebel in the Rye"
"Right at Your Door"
"Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves"
"Room of Death"
"Search for General Tso"
"The Shock Doctrine"
"The Shrine"
"Sliver"
"Speed 2: Cruise Control"
"Spider-Man 3"
"Spiderhole"
"Spring Forward"
"Starting Out in the Evening"
"Sugar Hill"
"Sunset Strip"
"Tales From the Golden Age"
"Tank 432"
"The Tenant"
"Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man"
"Things to Come"
"This Christmas"
"Three Blind Mice"
"Three Musketeers"
"Trapped Model"
"The Trip"
"The Trip to Italy"
"The Trip to Spain"
"Trishna"
"Trivial"
"The Truth About Cats & Dogs"
"Waiting for Guffman"
"Waiting Room"
"We Are What We Are"
"We Have Pope"
"The Weather Man"
"The Wedding Planner"
"West Side Story"
"When A Man Comes Home"
July 2
"The Whistlers"
July 3
"To the Stars"
July 5
"Outcry: Season 1"
July 8
"BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8" (DUBBED)
July 9
"Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8" (DUBBED)
July 10
"Palm Springs" (2020)
"CMA: Best of Fest: Special"
"Cake: Season 3 Premiere" (FX)
"Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8" (DUBBED)
July 11
"China: The Panda Adventure"
"Horses"
"The Secret of Life on Earth"
July 13
"My Scientology Movie"
"The Rest Of Us"
July 15
"Diary of a Prosecutor: Season 1"
"Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12" (DUBBED)
"Promised Neverland: Season 1" (DUBBED)
"Search: WWW: Season 1"
"The Weekend"
July 17
"Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere"
July 19
"Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love"
July 20
"The Assistant"
July 21
"Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9"
"The Last Full Measure"
July 22
"Bolt"
July 26
"2099: The Soldier Protocol"
July 27
"Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Season 1"
"Good Deeds"
July 28
"Maxxx: Season 1"
