For all new releases coming to major streaming platforms this month, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Disney+, here is the definitive list. Including both movies and TV shows, explore this list to discover when and what titles will be available throughout the month of August.
Netflix
Aug. 1
"Acts of Violence"
"The Addams Family"
"An Education"
"Being John Malkovich"
"Death at a Funeral"
"Dennis the Menace"
"Elizabeth Harvest"
"Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind"
"Hardcore Henry"
"Iron Man: Armored Adventures Seasons 1-2"
"Jurassic Park"
"Jurassic Park II: The Lost World"
"Jurassic Park III"
"A Knight's Tale"
"Mad Max" (1979)
"Mr. Deeds"
"My Perfect Landing Season 1"
"Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea Season 1"
"The NeverEnding Story"
"The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter"
"The Next Step Season 6"
"Nights in Rodanthe"
"Ocean's Twelve"
"Ocean's Thirteen"
"Operation Ouch Season 1"
"Operation Ouch Special"
"Seabiscuit"
"Super Monsters: The New Class" (Netflix Kids)
"Toradora! Season 1"
"Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 2"
"The Ugly Truth"
"What Keeps You Alive"
Aug. 2
"Almost Love"
"Connected" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 3
"Immigration Nation" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 4
"A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp" (Netflix Kids)
"Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave" (Netflix Kids)
"Mystery Lab" (Netflix Original)
"Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning" (Netflix Comedy Special)
Aug. 5
"Anelka: Misunderstood" (Netflix Documentary)
"World's Most Wanted" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 6
"The Rain Season 3" (Netflix Original)
"The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods" (Netflix Anime)
Aug. 7
"Berlin, Berlin" (Netflix Film)
"High Seas Season 3" (Netflix Original)
"The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space" (Netflix Kids)
"The New Legends of Monkey Season 2" (Netflix Kids)
"Selling Sunset Season 3" (Netflix Original)
"Sling On! Germany" (Netflix Original)
"Tiny Creatures" (Netflix Original)
"Nailed It! Mexico Season 2" (Netflix Original)
"Wizards: Tales of Acadia" (Netflix Kids)
"Work It" (Netflix Film)
"World Party Songs" (Netflix Kids)
Aug. 8
"The Promise"
"We Summon the Darkness"
Aug. 9
"Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event" (Netflix Original)
"Nightcrawler"
Aug. 11
"Mr. Peabody & Sherman"
"Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids" (Netflix Comedy Special)
Aug. 12
"Scary Movie 5"
"(Un)Well" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 13
"An Easy Girl" (Netflix Film)
"Safety Not Guaranteed"
Aug. 14
"3% Season 4" (Netflix Original)
"Avatar: The Legend of Korra"
"El robo del siglo" (Netflix Original)
"Fearless" (Netflix Film)
"Glow Up Season 2"
"The Great Heist Season 1" (Netflix Original)
"The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air"
"The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits"
"The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change"
"The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance"
"Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun" (Netflix Kids)
"Project Power" (Netflix Film)
"Teenage Bounty Hunters" (Netflix Original)
Aug. 15
"Stranger Season 2" (Netflix Original)
"Rita Season 5" (Netflix Original)
Aug. 16
"Johnny English"
"Les Miserables" (2012)
Aug. 17
"Crazy Awesome Teachers" (Netflix Film)
"Drunk Parents"
"Glitch Techs Season 2" (Netflix Kids)
Aug. 19
"The Crimes that Bind" (Netflix Film)
"Demarcus Family Rules" (Netflix Original)
"High Score" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 20
"Biohackers" (Netflix Original)
"Good Kisser"
"Great Pretender" (Netflix Anime)
"John Was Trying to Contact Aliens" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 21
"Alien TV" (Netflix Kids)
"Fuego negro" (Netflix Film)
"Hoops" (Netflix Original)
"Lucifer Season 5, Part 1" (Netflix Original)
"Rust Valley Restorers Season 3" (Netflix Original)
"The Sleepover" (Netflix Film)
Aug. 23
"1 BR"
"Septembers of Shiraz"
Aug. 25
"Emily's Wonder Lab" (Netflix Kids)
"Trinkets Season 2" (Netflix Original)
Aug. 26
"Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol" (Netflix Original)
"La venganza de Analia" (Netflix Original)
"Million Dollar Beach House" (Netflix Original)
"Rising Phoenix" (Netflix Documentary)
Aug. 27
"Aggretsuko Season 3" (Netflix Anime)
"The Bridge Curse"
"The Frozen Ground"
Aug. 28
"All Together Now" (Netflix Film)
"Cobra Kai Seasons 1 and 2"
"I Am a Killer: Released" (Netflix Original)
"Unknown Origins" (Netflix Film)
Aug. 31
"Casino Royale"
"Quantum of Solace"
Amazon Prime
Aug. 1
"3:10 To Yuma"
"Four Weddings And A Funeral"
"Inception"
"Margin Call"
"My Bloody Valentine"
"Rain Man"
"Rustlers' Rhapsody"
"Safe"
"Something's Gotta Give"
"Spare Parts"
"Spider-Man 3"
"Steel Magnolias"
"The Holiday"
"Top Gun"
"Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1"
"Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1"
"Bitchin' Rides: Season 1"
"Blood: Season 1"
"Californication: Season 1"
"Chesapeake Shores: Season 1"
"Dusty's Trail: Season 1"
"Fifth Ward: Season 1"
"Ice Road Truckers: Season 1"
"Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1"
"Les Miserables: Season 1"
"Moveable Feast: Season 1"
"Riviera: Season 1"
"The Berenstein Bears: Season 1"
"The Teacher: Season 1"
Aug. 3
"Dora And The Lost City Of Gold"
Aug. 5
"Arkansas"
Aug. 6
"The Peanut Butter Falcon"
Aug. 7
"Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B"
Aug. 10
"Capone"
"Hard Night Falling"
"Lucky Day"
Aug. 14
"Bernie The Dolphin 2"
"Master"
"World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1"
Aug. 18
"The Cup"
Aug. 21
"Chemical Hearts" (Amazon Original Movie)
"Clifford: Season 2B" (Amazon Original Series)
Aug. 22
"The Legion"
Aug. 28
"Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys" (Amazon Original Special)
Aug. 31
"Primal"
"The Courier"
Hulu
Aug. 1
"Monchhichi Season 1B"
"The Pier (El Embarcadero) Seasons 1 & 2"
"UniKitty Season 2B"
"71"
"3:10 to Yuma"
"A Good Woman"
"A Perfect Murder"
"Australia"
"The Brothers McMullen"
"Cats & Dogs"
"Child's Play"
"City Slickers"
"City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold"
"Company Business"
"Death At A Funeral"
"Elena Undone"
"Four Weddings and a Funeral"
"Free Fall"
"Gayby"
"Hellraiser"
"Hurricane Bianca"
"Just Charlie"
"The Last Stand"
"Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole"
"Margin Call"
"Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World"
"My Best Friend's Wedding"
"My Bloody Valentine"
"Pit Stop"
"Rain Man"
"Rustlers' Rhapsody"
"Safe"
"The Saint"
"Sleeping with the Enemy"
"Sordid Lives"
"Spare Parts"
"Stanley & Iris"
"Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan"
"Star Trek III: The Search for Spock"
"Star Trek V: The Final Frontier"
"Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country"
"Star Trek: Insurrection"
"Star Trek: The Motion Picture"
"Stuck On You"
"Top Gun"
"Ultraviolet"
"Up in the Air"
"Were The World Mine"
Aug. 2
"Shark vs. Surfer: Special"
Aug. 3
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold"
"Ordinary Love"
Aug. 6
"The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14"
"The Peanut Butter Falcon"
"Slay the Dragon"
Aug. 7
"The New York Times Presents: "This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?": New Episode" (FX on Hulu)
Aug. 10
"Hard Night Falling"
"Lucky Day"
Aug. 11
"Alive And Kicking"
"Monster's Ball"
Aug. 12
"Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12" (DUBBED)
Aug. 14
"Bernie The Dolphin 2"
Aug. 15
"A Crime to Remember Season 4"
"Bake You Rich Season 1"
"Caribbean Life Season 16"
"Chopped Season 40 & 41"
"Christina On The Coast Season 1"
"Honeymoon Hunters Season 1"
"House Hunters International Seasons 129 - 134"
"Island Life Season 15"
"Mediterranean Life Season 1"
"Murder in Paradise Season 1"
"Naked and Afraid Seasons 9 & 10"
"Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6"
"Say Yes to the Dress Season 17"
"Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1" (DUBBED)
"Worst Bakers in America Season 1"
"Worst Cooks in America Season 16"
Aug. 16
"Behind You"
Aug. 18
"The Cup"
Aug. 20
"Daffodils"
"Unacknowledged"
Aug. 21
"Find Me In Paris Season 3" (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
"Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere" (Freeform)
Aug. 23
"Blindspot Season 5"
Aug. 24
"The Roads Not Taken"
Aug. 26
"Mom Season 7"
Aug. 28
"The Binge" (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
"Casino Royale"
"Primal"
"Quantum of Solace"
"The Courier"
HBO Max
Aug. 1
"10,000 BC"
"All the President's Men"
"Altered States"
"Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 1"
"Bad Influence"
"Barefoot in the Park"
"Barkleys of Broadway"
"Batman" (1989)
"Batman & Robin"
"Batman Begins"
"Batman Forever"
"Batman Returns"
"The Bear"
"Bee Season"
"Before Sunrise"
"Before Sunset"
"Biloxi Blues"
"Blade Runner: The Final Cut"
"Blue Crush"
"The Candidate"
"Carefree"
"The Change-Up" (Unrated Version)
"Chariots of Fire"
"Contact"
"The Dark Knight"
"The Dishwasher"
"Driving Miss Daisy"
"Elf"
"The First Grader"
"The First Wives Club"
"Flipper"
"Flying Down to Rio"
"Flying Leathernecks"
"Fool's Gold"
"Fracture"
"The Fugitive"
"The Gay Divorcee"
"Get on Up"
"Go Tell It on the Mountain"
"Grace Unplugged"
"Hard to Kill"
"Harley Quinn Seasons 1 & 2"
"Highlander: The Final Dimension"
"Highlander IV: Endgame"
"The Hindenburg"
"Hours"
"House of Wax"
"House Party"
"House Party 2"
"House Party: Tonight's the Night"
"How to Be a Player"
"Idiocracy" (Extended Version)
"Interview with the Vampire"
"Jeremiah Johnson"
"Jim Thorpe: All-American"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Kung Fu Panda"
"Kung Fu Panda 2"
"Leprechaun"
"Leprechaun 2"
"Leprechaun 3"
"Leprechaun 4: In Space"
"Leprechaun: Origins"
"The Long Kiss Goodnight"
"The Lost Boys: The Thirst"
"The Lost Boys: The Tribe" (Unrated Version)
"Love Field"
"Lovelace"
"Lying And Stealing"
"The Marine" (Unrated Version)
"Martha Marcy May Marlene"
"Marvin's Room"
"Maverick"
"Monkeybone"
"Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium"
"Murder at 1600"
"The Mustang"
"My Blue Heaven"
"My Sister's Keeper"
"Nell"
"New Year's Eve"
"Ocean's Eleven"
"On Dangerous Ground"
"On Golden Pond"
"Phantom"
"Pi"
"Raise the Titanic"
"Roberta"
"Romeo Must Die"
"Savages" (Unrated Version)
"Say It Isn't So"
"Serendipity"
"Skyline"
"South Central"
"Spy Game"
"Steven Universe Movie"
"The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle"
"Striptease"
"Swing Time"
"They Live by Night"
"Things Never Said"
"Three Days of the Condor"
"Time Bandits"
"Top Hat"
"Two Minutes of Fame"
"Walk the Line" (Extended Version)
"Wedding Crashers"
"Without Limits"
"Yes Man"
Aug. 2
"I'll Be Gone in the Dark Docuseries Finale"
Aug. 3
"HBO Asia's Invisible Stories"
Aug. 4
"Aldnoah.Zero"
"Inuyasha"
"Mob Psycho Season 1"
"Promised Neverland Season 1"
"Puella Magi Madoka Magica"
"The Swamp Documentary Premiere"
Aug. 6
"An American Pickle" (HBO Max Original)
"Doom Patrol Season 2 Finale"
"Esme & Roy Season 2B"
"On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries Documentary Premiere"
Aug. 7
"Habla Now"
Aug. 8
"Richard Jewell" (HBO)
Aug. 9
"Perry Mason Season Finale"
Aug. 11
"Hard Knocks '20: Los Angeles Series Premiere"
Aug. 12
"Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn"
Aug. 13
"Infinity Train Season 3 Premiere"
Aug. 14
"Carmen Y Lola"
Aug. 15
"Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)"
Aug. 16
"Lovecraft Country"
Aug. 18
"Looney Tunes Batch 3"
"Smurfs Season 2"
Aug. 20
"The Fungies Season 1A"
"Singletown Season 1"
Aug. 21
"No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (aka I Don't Want to Be Your Brother)"
Aug. 22
"Queen & Slim"
Aug. 23
"Mia's Magic Playground"
Aug. 24
"I May Destroy You Finale"
Aug. 27
"Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness Docuseries Premiere"
Aug. 28
"Seneca"
"Steven Universe Future Season 6"
Aug. 29
"The Way Back"
Disney+
Aug. 7
"Howard" (Disney+ Original)
"Muppets Now Episode 102 - 'Fever Pitch'" (Disney Original)
"One Day at Disney Episode 136 - 'Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director'" (Disney Original)
"Disney Family Sundays Series Finale Episode 140 - 'Goofy: Pencil Cup'" (Disney Original)
"Pixar In Real Life Episode 110 - 'Wall-E: BnL Pop-up Shop'" (Disney Original)
"Hidden Kingdoms of China"
"Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time"
"Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Adventure Awaits"
"The Peanuts Movie"
"UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)"
"X-Men"
Aug. 14
"The Only and Only Ivan" (Disney Original)
"Muppets Now Episode 103 - 'Getting Testy'" (Disney Original)
"Magic Camp" (Disney Original)
"One Day at Disney Episode 137 - 'Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer'" (Disney Original)
"Weird But True" (Disney Original)
"Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1"
"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
"India's Wild Leopards"
"Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1"
"Nature Boom Time Season 1"
"Sam's Zookeeper Challenge Season 1"
"Scuba Sam's World Season 1"
"Spaced Out Season 1"
"T.O.T.S. Season 1"
"T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. Season 1"
"The Greatest Showman"
"Wild Cats of India Season 1"
"Zombies 2"
Aug. 21
"Muppets Now Episode 104 - 'Sleep Mode'" (Disney Original)
"One Day at Disney Episode 138 - 'Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services'" (Disney Original)
"Weird But True Episode 302 - 'National Parks'" (Disney Original)
"Back to the Titanic"
"Beauty and the Beast"
"Mars: One Day on the Red Planet"
Aug. 28
"Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe" (Disney Original)
"Muppets Now Episode 105 - 'The I.T. Factor'"
"One Day at Disney Episode 139 - 'Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director'" (Disney Original)
"Weird But True Episode 303 - 'Farming'"
"Alice Through the Looking Glass"
