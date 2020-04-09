The beginning of April means a fresh batch of new movies to stream. Here's the highlights of movies available to stream right now on the biggest streaming platforms.
Netflix
Minority Report (2002, Action/Sci-Fi)
Taxi Driver (1976, Drama/Crime)
The Matrix (1999, Action/Sci-Fi)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012, Drama)
The Social Network (2010, Drama)
The Good, The Bad, and the The Ugly (1966, Western)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017, Mystery/Thriller)
Hulu
Parasite (2019, Drama/Thriller)
Spider-Man (2002, Action/Adventure)
Zombieland (2009, Comedy/Action)
Blazing Saddles (1974, Comedy/Western)
Risky Business (1983, Romance/Comedy)
Amazon Prime
I Am Legend (2007, Action/Thriller)
GoldenEye (1995, Action/Adventure)
Hotel Artemis (2018, Action/Sci-Fi)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.