The late sculptor Charles Ginnever will be honored on Iowa State’s campus by displaying three works from the "Ginnever: Transforming Perspectives" collection — “Walkabout,” “Cobra” and “Untitled” (1968) — outside of Morrill Hall, as well as in front of the Schemen Building.
Upon completion of the three sculptures’ installation Monday, Ginnever’s work will be on display from fall 2020 to fall 2022.
After completing his studies in photography and sculpture at the San Francisco Art Institute, Ginnever began his life-long career of sculpting, with a focus on steel being the primary medium for his work.
One of Ginnever’s main goals as an artist was to go against the Western norms of sculpture and explore the figurative and literal depths and lengths that sculpting can go. Over the course of Gennever’s six-decade career, he made his geometric sculptures enjoyable from all angles.
His works of art are best enjoyed outside. Due to their large size, they should be explored from different angles as they compliment both the nature and architecture that surrounds them.
"The sculpture is not made to trick anybody,” Gennever said in a statement about his artworks’ illusionary effects. “It's just that [in] the way they are placed, they challenge our perception.”
Ginnever continued to work on his sculptures, drawings and printmakings at his studios on his sculpture farm in Putney, Vermont, up until his death on June 16, 2019.
This exhibit is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To comply with university guidelines, face coverings must be worn when on campus.
