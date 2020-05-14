Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest headlined at the 80/35 Music Festival on July 7, 2018. They were joined on stage with Naked Giants.

 Angela Rivas/Iowa State Daily
Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best movies arriving to streaming services, just in time for your weekend. 

New Music Friday

Charli XCX - "How I'm Feeling Now" (Pop)

Future - "High Off Life" (Hip-Hop)

Perfume Genius - "Set My Heart On Fire Immediately" (Indie-Pop)

In Case You Missed It From April

The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)

Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)

Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)

Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)

Fiona Apple - "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" (Art Pop)

Dua Lipa - "Future Nostalgia" (Pop)

Car Seat Headrest - "Making A Door Less Open" (Indie Rock)

New To Streaming This Weekend

Netflix

"Back To The Future" (Comedy/Adventure)

"Sinister" (Horror)

"The Patriot" (Drama/War)

"District 9" (Sci-Fi/Drama)

"Uncut Gems" (Thriller/Drama)

"18 Regali" (Drama)

"House at the End of the Street" (Horror)

"Public Enemies" (Crime/Drama)

"Untitled 93" (Drama/Thriller)

Amazon Prime

"Rocketman" (Biography/Drama)

"Escape From Alcatraz" (Drama/Thriller)

"Footloose" (Drama/Romance)

"The Hustle" (Comedy/Crime)

"The Goldfinch" (Drama)

"Seberg" (Thriller)

Hulu

"The Graduate" (Romance/Drama)

"The Green Mile" (Drama/Fantasy)

"The Dark Knight" (Action/Drama)

"Goodfellas" (Crime/Drama)

"The Conjuring" (Horror)

"The Lodge" (Horror)

"Spaceship Earth" (Documentary)

