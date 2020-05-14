Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best movies arriving to streaming services, just in time for your weekend.
New Music Friday
Charli XCX - "How I'm Feeling Now" (Pop)
Future - "High Off Life" (Hip-Hop)
Perfume Genius - "Set My Heart On Fire Immediately" (Indie-Pop)
In Case You Missed It From April
The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)
Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)
Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)
Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)
Fiona Apple - "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" (Art Pop)
Dua Lipa - "Future Nostalgia" (Pop)
Car Seat Headrest - "Making A Door Less Open" (Indie Rock)
New To Streaming This Weekend
Netflix
"Back To The Future" (Comedy/Adventure)
"Sinister" (Horror)
"The Patriot" (Drama/War)
"District 9" (Sci-Fi/Drama)
"Uncut Gems" (Thriller/Drama)
"18 Regali" (Drama)
"House at the End of the Street" (Horror)
"Public Enemies" (Crime/Drama)
"Untitled 93" (Drama/Thriller)
Amazon Prime
"Rocketman" (Biography/Drama)
"Escape From Alcatraz" (Drama/Thriller)
"Footloose" (Drama/Romance)
"The Hustle" (Comedy/Crime)
"The Goldfinch" (Drama)
"Seberg" (Thriller)
Hulu
Welcome to the discussion.
