Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best movies arriving to streaming services, just in time for your weekend.
New Music Friday
Car Seat Headrest - "Making A Door Less Open" (Indie Rock)
Diet Cig - "Do You Wonder About Me?" (Indie Rock)
Havok - "V" (Metal)
The Best Albums From April
The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)
Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)
Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)
Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)
Fiona Apple - "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" (Art Pop)
Dua Lipa - "Future Nostalgia" (Pop)
Best Movies Coming To Streaming In May
Netflix
"Back To The Future" (Comedy/Adventure)
"Sinister" (Horror)
"The Patriot" (Drama/War)
"District 9" (Sci-Fi/Drama)
"Uncut Gems" (Thriller/Drama)
Amazon Prime
"Rocketman" (Biography/Drama)
"Escape From Alcatraz" (Drama/Thriller)
"Footloose" (Drama/Romance)
Hulu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.