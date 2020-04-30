Car Seat Headrest

Car Seat Headrest headlined at the 80/35 Music Festival on July 7, 2018. They were joined on stage with Naked Giants.

Car Seat Headrest - "Making A Door Less Open" (Indie Rock)

Diet Cig - "Do You Wonder About Me?" (Indie Rock)

Havok - "V" (Metal)

The Best Albums From April

The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)

Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)

Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)

Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)

Fiona Apple - "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" (Art Pop)

Dua Lipa - "Future Nostalgia" (Pop)

Best Movies Coming To Streaming In May

Netflix

"Back To The Future" (Comedy/Adventure)

"Sinister" (Horror)

"The Patriot" (Drama/War)

"District 9" (Sci-Fi/Drama)

"Uncut Gems" (Thriller/Drama)

Amazon Prime

"Rocketman" (Biography/Drama)

"Escape From Alcatraz" (Drama/Thriller)

"Footloose" (Drama/Romance)

Hulu

"The Dark Knight" (Action/Drama)

"Goodfellas" (Crime/Drama)

"The Conjuring" (Horror)

