portrait of a lady on fire

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire" is among this month's best movie offerings on streaming platforms.

Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best movies arriving to streaming services, just in time for your weekend. 

New Music Friday

AWOLNATION - "Angel Miners & Lightning Riders" (Alternative/Indie)

Dance Gavin Dance - "Afterburner" (Post-Hardcore)

Kali Uchis - "To Feel Alive" (Pop/R&B)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - "Chunky Shrapnel" (Rock)

Hazel English - "Wake Up!" (Indie/Pop)

The Best Albums From April

The Strokes - "The New Abnormal" (Rock)

Yves Tumor - "Heaven To A Tortured Mind" (Neo-Psychedelia/Art-Rock)

Thundercat - "It Is What It Is" (Neo-Soul/Jazz-Funk)

Rina Sawayama - "Sawayama" (Pop)

Fiona Apple - "Fetch The Bolt Cutters" (Art Pop)

Dua Lipa - "Future Nostalgia" (Pop)

weekend voices movie recommendations

Streaming This Weekend

NEW - "The Artist" (Drama/Musical, Netflix)

NEW - "Django Unchained" (Action/Drama, Netflix)

NEW - "Abominable" (Animation/Family, Hulu)

"The Edge Of Seventeen" (Comedy/Drama, Netflix)

"Portrait Of A Lady On Fire" (Drama/Romance, Hulu)

"Under The Silver Lake" (Mystery/Comedy, Amazon Prime)

"The Pianist" (Drama, Amazon Prime)

"The Handmaiden" (Thriller/Drama, Amazon Prime)

