Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best albums of the summer so far, just in time for your weekend.
New Music Friday
Kanye West - "Donda" (Hip-Hop)
Liza Anne - "Bad Vacation" (Rock)
Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis - "HOUSE EP" (Hip-Hop)
Neck Deep - "All Distortions Are Intentional" (Pop Punk)
Taylor Swift - "folklore" (Pop)
Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020
The Best Albums Of The Summer So Far...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.