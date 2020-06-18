Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best albums of the summer so far, just in time for your weekend.
New Music Friday
Black Eyed Peas - "Translation" (Pop)
Bob Dylan - "Rough and Rowdy Ways" (Folk Rock)
Lamb of God - "Lamb of God" (Metal)
Neil Young - "Homegrown" (Folk Rock)
Owen - "The Avalanche" (Alternative/Indie)
Phoebe Bridgers - "Punisher" (Indie Rock/Emo)
The Best Albums Recently Released...
