Welcome to the source for what new albums are releasing today and the best albums of the summer so far, just in time for your weekend.
New Music Friday
A.G. Cook - "7G" (Electronic)
Black Thought - "Streams of Thought, Vol. 3" (Hip-Hop)
Beyoncé - "Black Is King" (Visual Album)
The Best Albums Of The Summer So Far...
Run The Jewels - "Run The Jewels 4" (Hip-Hop)
Charli XCX - "how i'm feeling now" (Pop)
Perfume Genius - "Set My Heart On Fire Immediately" (Art Pop)
Ka - "Descendants of Cain" (Hip-Hop)
Yung Lean - "Starz" (Cloud Rap)
Jeff Rosenstock - "NO DREAM" (Punk Rock/Power Pop)
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - "Alfredo" (Hip-Hop)
Phoebe Bridgers - "Punisher" (Indie Rock/Emo)
Bob Dylan - "Rough and Rowdy Ways" (Folk Rock)
Armand Hammer - "Shrines" (Hip-Hop)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.