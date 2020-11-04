As of late, Netflix has been on a roll when it comes to adapting beloved video games into widely successful shows. With hit shows like “Castlevania” and “The Witcher,” Netflix has become the prime example of how to adapt video games into television series.
The streaming service has no intention of slowing down. In fact, Netflix plans to release a show based on the whimsical indie-game “Cuphead” as well as two shows based on the long-standing horror series “Resident Evil.” Most recently though, Netflix announced they will be adapting the “Assassin’s Creed” video game series into a show.
An attempt to adapt the iconic video game series has not been made since the release of the same-titled 2016 film, which underperformed at the box office and was ripped apart by critics for its plot and writing.
The teaser for the upcoming show is a short clip featuring the iconic “Assassin’s Creed” symbol emerging from the darkness all while being underscored by some epic music. The teaser isn’t much to go off of, but longtime fans have recognized the musical cue from the teaser is ripped directly from Ezio’s Family, the main theme of "Assassin’s Creed II.” This has led fans to speculate that the series, or at least the first few seasons, will revolve around Ezio Auditore da Firenze, the protagonist of “Assassin's Creed II,” “Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood” and “Assassin’s Creed: Revelations.”
While this is a likely possibility, due to the time-jumping nature of the series, it could be about any number of characters, or it could adapt any of the numerous storylines in the games. The games blend the realms of historical and science fiction to deliver a rich story filled with exhilarating action and adventure.
The story of “Assassin’s Creed” spans hundreds of years, over many different historical places and events, with the player taking on the mantle of a new assassin almost every game. With over 10 years of extensive content, the video games are an untapped gold mine for a TV show.
No release date for the TV show has been set as of now. The next game in the series, “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” releases Nov. 10.
