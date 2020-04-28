Organizers of the Maximum Ames Music Festival (MAMF) announced on April 28 the event will not take place this year.
The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the performers, organizers and attendees of the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Circumstances of the pandemic have halted organizing operations for the festival, organizers said in a press release. It would be impossible for them to catch up even if social distancing recommendations are lifted in the coming months.
“We absolutely will not jeopardize the health and safety of our community, and the only responsible decision is to hold off this year,” said event organizer Mara Spooner in a press release. “Still, it breaks our hearts to make this decision. Rest assured, the Maximum Ames Music Festival isn't going anywhere and will continue to showcase Iowa music, even if circumstances dictate we do so virtually.”
MAMF organizers are currently exploring virtual concert possibilities in the form of livestreams, which will showcase central Iowa musicians for the rest of the year. Forthcoming information regarding these events will be announced on MAMF social media accounts.
2020 would have marked the 10th MAMF, but organizers still plan to celebrate this milestone this year.
“To the Ames community, we want you to know that we love you and we’re not going anywhere,” Spooner said in the press release. “This year's Maximum Ames events will look different than those of the past and may be entirely virtual. But none of that changes our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters understanding through music and art. We can't wait to see you there.”
