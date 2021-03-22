Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for all games in the “Life is Strange” franchise.
Game-holding company Square Enix’s beloved series “Life is Strange” is returning with a third sequel.
The first “Life is Strange” game released episodic chapters to the game in 2015. The game followed Max Caulfied, an 18-year-old college freshman who, through the use of her newly discovered time travel powers, has to uncover the dark secrets of her town with her best friend and love interest, Chloe Price, before their home is destroyed.
Downloadable content (DLC) for “Life is Strange” was released in 2017 titled “Life is Strange: Before the Storm.” This DLC followed Max’s friend Chloe three years before the events of “Life is Strange.”
After this installment came another, shorter “Life is Strange” game called “The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit,” in which gamers played as a 9-year-old boy named Chris who must take care of his neglectful father while finding a way to turn everyday life into an adventure fit for an imaginative kid.
It is revealed at the end of “Captain Spirit” that this game takes place during the then-not-yet released “Life is Strange 2” timeline and that Chris has telekinetic powers.
Within the same year, the aforementioned “Life is Strange 2” was released. This episodic game followed two brothers, Sean and Daniel, as they become runaways after the accidental death of their father.
After a three-year wait, a third official installment in the “Life is Strange” series has been confirmed. “Life is Strange: True Colors” was announced Thursday along with its debut trailer. Based on said trailer, players will be controlling Alex, a teenage girl who moves in with her estranged brother. After his seemingly accidental death, Alex must use her powers that allow her to read and feel others' emotions to find out what truly happened to her brother.
Due to “Life is Strange: True Colors” being announced so recently, no other news relating to it has been released since.
“Life is Strange: True Colors” will be released to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.