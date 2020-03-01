With the Maintenance Shop filled to the brim, John Primer and company provided a great show for all on Friday.
The line was out the door before doors even opened for the blues legend, and the show did not fail to bring the energy. People of all ages lined the M-Shop, anticipating a night of good music.
The show was opened by Matt Owens, a Des Moines native living just outside of Ames. Growing up, he used to play alongside other blues artists, including Primer himself. Owens did a great job setting the tone for the rest of the night. He had everyone’s heads bobbing from start to finish.
Owens finished up, and the buzz for Primer began. Everyone in the audience went to fill up on beverages before the Chicago blues legend and his crew came out. The band consisted of Primer himself on guitar and vocals, Steve Bell on harmonica, Lenny Media on drums and Danny “Smoke” O’Connor on bass.
Primer came out in typical fashion, absolutely shredding the guitar like his predecessor Magic Slim. Not only were his guitar skills impressive, but his vocals were on point as well.
Primer and his group continued to fill the room with energy until the middle of the show. The lighting changed from red to purple, and things slowed down a little. Primer announced that everyone needed to grab their loved ones for the next track.
Steve Bell got the ball rolling with an engaging harmonica performance as the rest of the band members followed suit. After a little guitar riff, Primer came singing and encapsulated everybody in attendance. The 74-year-old proved that he could still bring a versatile sound to the table with this song.
After the conclusion of the slow track, the lights reverted back to a red hue and the band got right back to rocking the house down. This time, a good amount of audience members migrated to the back of the M-Shop to dance. From young to old, people gradually filled up the back of the venue as they grooved out to the band’s performance. After each song, more and more audience members left their seats and at the end of the show practically everyone was dancing.
Primer has proven himself many times over his illustrious career, but the energy that he can still bring is special. Primer and his band blew all expectations out of the water with their infectious sound.
