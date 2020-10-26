While DC Comics fans are excited to see the “Snyder Cut” of “The Justice League” film next year, they are also wary of the return of Jared Leto playing the Joker.
The first movie trailer that was released a few months ago was outstanding, all the new footage and the music built up so much hype. Recently, even more hype has been built over some interesting casting choices. The one that made everyone’s head turn was Leto officially reprising his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s remake. Previously Leto portrayed the Joker in 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and was met with a mostly lukewarm response.
It seemed the hate for Leto’s performance was so significant he wouldn’t play the role ever again. Problems surrounding screen time and deleted scenes led to Leto’s Joker being ignored. So much that in 2019, Joaquin Phoenix portrayed the character to an almost 100 percent approval rate as he brought much more to the character. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” movie was received very well and Phoenix was highly regarded as the next iteration of the iconic “Batman” villain.
Leto caught wind of this and was so thoroughly embarrassed that he chose not to reprise the role, even going as far as to portray “Morbius, the Living Vampire” in an upcoming 2021 film. Even through all the noise, Snyder still liked what he saw from Leto’s portrayal and invited him on to reprise the role in his “Justice League” remake.
It comes as a surprise to many that Leto even accepted the offer. Although, if given proper screen time and a better plot in the Snyder remake, fans could be seeing more of Leto as the clown king of crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.