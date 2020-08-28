The first ISU AfterDark event of the semester will no longer be in person.
Comedian Preacher Lawson’s performance will still go on for tonight’s ISU AfterDark event. According to ISU AfterDark’s announcement made earlier today, Lawson’s pre-recorded show and Q&A session will be available to viewers between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m tonight at afterdark.iastate.edu.
Students can still get their caricatures drawn via a Zoom call with the artist. Upon completion, the artist will send you a digital copy via email. Activities such as CyBowl, Billiards and the Workspace will remain open for regular business hours at the Memorial Union.
