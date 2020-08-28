AfterDark pic

The first ISU AfterDark event of the semester will take place virtually.

The first ISU AfterDark event of the semester will no longer be in person.

Comedian Preacher Lawson’s performance will still go on for tonight’s ISU AfterDark event. According to ISU AfterDark’s announcement made earlier today, Lawson’s pre-recorded show and Q&A session will be available to viewers between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m tonight at afterdark.iastate.edu.

Students can still get their caricatures drawn via a Zoom call with the artist. Upon completion, the artist will send you a digital copy via email. Activities such as CyBowl, Billiards and the Workspace will remain open for regular business hours at the Memorial Union.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.