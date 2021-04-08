The third and final ISU AfterDark event of the semester will take place Friday both virtually and in person.
Friday’s guest speaker will be Dan Levy, co-creator and star of the Emmy-award winning show “Schitt’s Creek.” A student host will lead the conversation with Levy about anything ranging from his personal life to his work life.
Levy, while best known for “Schitt’s Creek,” has other acting, writing and producing credits to his name. Levy had a hand in 2020’s “Happiest Season,” an episode of “Modern Family” and the 2012 film “Cyberstalker."
“Schitt’s Creek” was a TV show that debuted in 2015 and aired its series finale in 2020. The show went out with a bang by sweeping at the 2020 Emmy’s. “Schitt’s Creek” was nominated in nine categories, ranging from Best Leading Actor to Overall Outstanding Comedy Series, and it won in six of the categories.
The interview with Levy will be streamed on a Zoom call that viewers must sign up ahead of time to watch. The livestream will also be played in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union for those who want to experience the other activities at AfterDark. The interview with Levy will begin at 9 p.m.
In-person activities at the Memorial Union will include bingo, a Workspace Craft making felt llamas, CyBowl, billiards, create-a-critter and a headphone disco.
Cyclones Care guidelines regarding COVID-19 will be required at all in-person events on campus. ISU AfterDark is free to all Iowa State students and their guests.
