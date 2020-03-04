This semester’s second ISU AfterDark features some unlikely guests.
From season 14 of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” contestants Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick will make an appearance at 11 p.m. Friday at the Great Hall in the Memorial Union at ISU AfterDark.
Horstmann was the runner-up on the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette” and then moved on to briefly star in the spin-off show “Bachelor In Paradise.”
Tartick was not as lucky as his counterpart, being eliminated in the ninth week of the show.
Appearing before the two former Bachelorette contestants is comedian and magician Ben Seidman.
Seidman has appeared on The CW show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” where he showcased his routine in which he incorporates comedy into his magic act.
Seidman also guest stars in the Netflix Original show “Brainchild” and has starred in two of his own TV specials for the Travel Channel.
Seidman is the only magician to have served as the resident magician in the famous Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
His magic tricks have gained enough notability for their originality that he has even served as a creative consultant to other musicians, such as Criss Angel on his show “Mindfreak,” and he has taught Johnny Knoxville how to perform magic tricks on the set of “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.”
Seidman is set to appear at 9 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall in the Memorial Union, while the two former Bachelorette contestants are set to appear following Seidman's act.
In addition to the entertainment in the Great Hall, ISU AfterDark provides a variety of free activities in the Memorial Union until 1 a.m.
These activities include free Panda Express, bingo, a photo booth, “The Deal Is Right” game show, karaoke, a workspace craft, bowling, billiards, “Bachelor” trivia and video games with ISU’s Gaming and Esports Club.
