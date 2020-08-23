A question students may have is whether ISU AfterDark will be continuing due to the risk of COVID-19. The short answer to that question is yes, those events will be happening. However, some changes have been made to how AfterDark events were previously conducted.
“AfterDark has made many changes to comply with social distancing and university guidelines,” said Katie Haygood, program coordinator of ISU AfterDark events. “Students will see an increased cleaning and sanitization via the MU custodial team, official ISU COVID-19 signage throughout the building, 50 percent or lower capacity in all rooms [and] venues, hand sanitizer stations at every entrance and all around the building.”
Much of the changes made to AfterDark are expected ones, as they are similar to changes that have been made to in-person classes. Those who organize AfterDark events had to take into consideration how celebrity guests will be making appearances.
“[Students] can expect a smaller scale event, we are being very mindful in the professional entertainment we book for these events,” Haygood said. “AfterDark will have fewer co-sponsorship opportunities [and] entertainment in rooms.”
While comedian Preacher Lawson will be performing his comedy set and participating in a Q&A, his guest appearance to Iowa State will be virtual. Additionally, Lawson is the only guest that will appear at the first AfterDark event. In years past, there were usually at least two famous visitors to ISU AfterDark per event.
Adjustments to the timeline for when activities will be taking place at AfterDark have also been made. The first guest appearance usually takes to the stage from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the second guest taking stage at 11 p.m.
Due to only one guest making an appearance, Lawson’s comedy act and Q&A session will run from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., allowing students time before and after his show to take part in other activities available at AfterDark.
Activities such as bingo, karaoke, Workspace Crafts, CyBowl, billiards, free Panda Express and more will still be available at ISU AfterDark events this semester. Students will be asked to respect social distancing guidelines when participating in these activities and to only take off face coverings when sitting down and actively eating.
