Iowa State University Museums has announced guidelines in response to COVID-19 and a schedule of art programs for the fall 2020 semester. Programs will be a hybrid of in person and virtual. Programs remain free and open to the public.
In-person programs will be limited to 10 people unless otherwise noted, and preregistration is required. Masks are required for all attendees, as required by Iowa State University’s policy, and seats will be placed six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each museum’s entrance. Online registration for fall programs will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 3. For those unable to attend, some programs will be recorded and will be available to view at a later date.
Virtual programs will be posted to the University Museum’s YouTube page on the afternoon of their scheduled date, while some will also be streamed live from University Museum’s Facebook page.
Full fall 2020 schedule:
August
Anderson Sculpture Garden Plant Walk
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - VIRTUAL PROGRAM / Facebook LIVE
University Museums COVID-19 Procedures and Protocols
Monday, Aug. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
University Museums Registering for Fall Programs
Monday, Aug. 10 – VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Contemplate Japan from Home: Summer Sogetsu
Wednesday, Aug. 19 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Family Sunday from Home - History of Glass
Sunday, Aug. 16 – VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Educator Open House
Thursday, Aug. 20 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Who Am I? Curator’s Exploration
Tuesday, Aug. 25 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Art Walk: Finding Balance
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Parks Library Lobby
Performance of THE ORCHARD
Thursday, Aug. 27 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
September
Curator’s Corner
Thursday, Sept. 3 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Christian Petersen and the Art of War
Thursday, Sept. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Family Sunday from Home: Manga Comics
Sunday, Sept. 13 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
GAME CHANGER! Farm House Trivia Night
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Farm House Museum
FOCUS: Critical Conversations with Art Guided Looking Sessions
Sept. 17, 21, Oct. 1 and 8, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Reiman Gallery (lower level), Christian Petersen Art Museum, Morrill Hall
People of Iowa State: Ann and Henry Brunnier
Thursday, Sept. 17 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Altered Books
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Christian Petersen Art Museum
Farm House Museum Tour - Farm House 160 Exhibition
Thursday, Sept. 24 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Art Walk: The Picturesque Campus
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
October
Curators Corner
Thursday, Oct. 1 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
SCRATCH: A Moving Image Sketch Workshop
Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Christian Petersen Art Museum
Christian Petersen and the Art of Religion
Thursday, Oct. 8 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
A New World: 600 B.C.E - 600 C.E. Curator’s Exploration
Thursday Oct. 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Brunnier Art Museum
Family Sunday from Home: A New World: 600 BCE - 600 CE
Sunday, Oct. 11 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
GAME CHANGER! Trivia Night – Art on Campus
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Christian Petersen Art Museum
People of Iowa State: Adonijah Welch and Peter Melendy
Thursday, Oct. 15 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Christian Petersen and Memorial Art: A Conversation
Thursday, Oct. 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Reiman Gallery, lower level of Morrill Hall
Gallery Chat: Interpreting G-Nome Project
Monday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Christian Petersen Art Museum
November
December
Curator’s Corner
Thursday, Dec. 3 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Christian Petersen & Grant Wood
Thursday, Dec. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
People of Iowa State: Catherine J. MacKay
Thursday, Dec. 17 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
Farm House Museum Yuletide Celebrations
Dec. 22, 23, 24 and 31 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM FOUR-PART SERIES
