reACT Exhibition Series, Reiman Gallery (lower level), Christian Petersen Art Museum

Iowa State University Museums has announced guidelines in response to COVID-19 and a schedule of art programs for the fall 2020 semester. Programs will be a hybrid of in person and virtual. Programs remain free and open to the public.

In-person programs will be limited to 10 people unless otherwise noted, and preregistration is required. Masks are required for all attendees, as required by Iowa State University’s policy, and seats will be placed six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be provided at each museum’s entrance. Online registration for fall programs will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 3. For those unable to attend, some programs will be recorded and will be available to view at a later date. 

Virtual programs will be posted to the University Museum’s YouTube page on the afternoon of their scheduled date, while some will also be streamed live from University Museum’s Facebook page. 

Full fall 2020 schedule:

August

Anderson Sculpture Garden Plant Walk

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. - VIRTUAL PROGRAM / Facebook LIVE

 

University Museums COVID-19 Procedures and Protocols

Monday, Aug. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

University Museums Registering for Fall Programs

Monday, Aug. 10 – VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Contemplate Japan from Home: Summer Sogetsu

Wednesday, Aug. 19 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Family Sunday from Home - History of Glass

Sunday, Aug. 16 – VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Educator Open House

Thursday, Aug. 20 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Who Am I? Curator’s Exploration

Tuesday, Aug. 25 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Art Walk: Finding Balance

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

 

Parks Library Lobby

Performance of THE ORCHARD

Thursday, Aug. 27 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

September

Curator’s Corner

Thursday, Sept. 3 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Christian Petersen and the Art of War

Thursday, Sept. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Family Sunday from Home: Manga Comics

Sunday, Sept. 13 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

GAME CHANGER! Farm House Trivia Night

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Farm House Museum

 

FOCUS: Critical Conversations with Art Guided Looking Sessions

Sept. 17, 21, Oct. 1 and 8, 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Reiman Gallery (lower level), Christian Petersen Art Museum, Morrill Hall

 

People of Iowa State: Ann and Henry Brunnier

Thursday, Sept. 17 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Altered Books

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Christian Petersen Art Museum

 

Farm House Museum Tour - Farm House 160 Exhibition

Thursday, Sept. 24 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Art Walk: The Picturesque Campus

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

 

October

Curators Corner 

Thursday, Oct. 1 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

SCRATCH: A Moving Image Sketch Workshop

Saturday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Christian Petersen Art Museum

 

Christian Petersen and the Art of Religion

Thursday, Oct. 8 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

A New World: 600 B.C.E - 600 C.E. Curator’s Exploration

Thursday Oct. 8, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. 

Brunnier Art Museum

 

Family Sunday from Home: A New World: 600 BCE - 600 CE

Sunday, Oct. 11 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM 

 

GAME CHANGER! Trivia Night – Art on Campus

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christian Petersen Art Museum

 

People of Iowa State: Adonijah Welch and Peter Melendy

Thursday, Oct. 15 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

 

Christian Petersen and Memorial Art: A Conversation

Thursday, Oct. 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. 

Reiman Gallery, lower level of Morrill Hall 

 

Gallery Chat: Interpreting G-Nome Project

Monday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. 

Christian Petersen Art Museum

 

November

Curator’s Corner
 
Tuesday, Nov. 5 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
 
 
The Public and Private Lives of Roman Women
 
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
 
Brunnier Art Museum
 
 
Christian Petersen Art Museum and Farm House Museum
 
Open House Weekend
 
Saturday, Nov. 7 & Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
 
 
Prints from the Floating World
 
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
 
Brunnier Art Museum
 
 
Christian Petersen and the Art of Family
 
Thursday, Nov. 12 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
 
 
Family Sunday from Home: Contemplate Japan – Modern Origami
 
Sunday, Nov. 15, 2 p.m. - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
 
 
Art Walk: Abundance in Art
 
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
 
Parks Library lobby
 
 
People of Iowa State: George Washington Carver
 
Thursday, Nov. 19 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM
 

December

Curator’s Corner

Thursday, Dec. 3 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

Christian Petersen & Grant Wood

Thursday, Dec. 10 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

People of Iowa State: Catherine J. MacKay

Thursday, Dec. 17 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM

Farm House Museum Yuletide Celebrations

Dec. 22, 23, 24 and 31 - VIRTUAL PROGRAM FOUR-PART SERIES

