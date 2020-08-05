Like classes themselves, Iowa State University Museums is offering a hybrid of in-person and virtual experiences.
Brunnier Art Museum, Christian Petersen Art Museum and Farm House Art Museum are all set to open on the first day of the fall semester Aug. 17.
The Christian Petersen Art Museum’s new fall 2020 exhibition, "Who Am I?," showcases permanent art from University Museum's permanent collection along with stories and interpretations from artists, faculty, alumni and community members.
Curated by Adrienne Gennett, associate curator of collections, Gennett explained how art inspires different interpretations and stories in a curatorial statement for the exhibit.
"A work of art tells many stories," Gennett said. "The artist’s story and intent, the story of its place in time, which then intertwines into the stories of those who view it. This exhibition will explore how art can signify a place, a time and stories about the world or just one person."
The exhibition will begin Aug. 19 and is located on the main floor of the Christian Petersen Art Museum. The museum will be open to the public Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open Monday and Tuesday by appointment only to groups larger than five. An online form must be completed to request an appointment or tour.
While the exhibition is free, University Museums suggests a donation of $3 per visitor.
All visitors and staff will be required to wear masks as directed by Iowa State guidelines. Physical distancing of six feet or more is also required by other persons including visitors and staff.
