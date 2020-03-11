Some events on campus have been canceled and delayed, while others will continue as planned after Iowa State’s recent decision to move coursework online March 23 through April 3.
Iowa State is evaluating all large events on campus scheduled during the period of online instruction, President Wendy Wintersteen said in an email. Some events have already been canceled or postponed. Cancellations and closures will be updated on Iowa State’s website.
Canceled events between March 23 and April 5 include the Global Gala on March 27, ISU AfterDark on April 3, Grandma Mojo’s improv performances on Wednesdays and Open Mic Nights on Tuesdays.
“Cyclone Cinema will be cancelled for those two weeks as well,” said Kristin Erdman, associate director for student activities at the Memorial Union, in an email. “We still plan to show ‘Charlie’s Angels’ this weekend and plan to start it up again with ‘Frozen II’ on April 9.”
The Workspace is still determining their schedule.
Jim Brockpahler, program coordinator for the Memorial Union, said the Student Union Board (SUB) would be working closely with the university to determine the status of SUB’s upcoming spring semester events.
Concert performances at the Maintenance Shop are still scheduled, including Tiny Moving Parts on March 3, Bad Bad Hats on March 26, Chris Renzema on March 28 and The Backseat Lovers on April 1.
Iowa State Center’s programming schedule will remain unchanged. Events in Stephens Auditorium, Fisher Theater and Scheman Building will continue as planned with any further direction coming from Iowa State administration.
“The health and safety of our audiences, staff, cast and crew is our highest priority,” said Tammy Koolbeck, executive director of Iowa State Center, in an email. “We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment by following all governmental guidelines. Additionally precautions like sanitation stations and disinfecting protocols are in place.”
