It’s official; school is back in session, and with the upcoming season, work and studying will be back in full swing. After a summer of relaxing and taking time off, getting back into a solid routine can be difficult and feel like a chore.
If you are somebody who is struggling to figure out how exactly to get back into school mode, you may just need a little motivation. This can come in different forms, but one of the best ways for many to get into a certain headspace is to find media and music that helps them move through the world.
Making playlists is nothing new, and oftentimes, tailoring them to your personality and moods can be one of the best ways to make yourself feel more pulled back into your daily habits and routines.
While it may seem strange to make a playlist specifically for back-to-school season, sometimes having a theme song (or a few) can help you feel more prepared for the days, weeks and months ahead.
Completing assignments and studying are often considered rather boring activities, but if you add some fun background music while taking up those tasks, all of a sudden, they may not seem like such a burden.
Top 10 songs for the back to school season
“Follow Your Arrow” - Kacey Musgraves
As cheesy as it may seem, going back to school is always one of the best times to reinvent yourself and show the world who you really are. Although you don’t have to create a whole new persona, it’s always important to know that the best thing you can do is be yourself and this song is the perfect anthem for walking to your own beat.
“Campus” - Vampire Weekend
Made popular from Tik Tok, this song is literally about students on a campus and their relationship that has clearly had some ups and downs. While this is probably quite a relatable situation for many who have been in school, it’s also just an incredibly catchy song that is sure to get stuck in your head.
“Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” - Green Day
Commonly used as a graduation song, this popular Green Day tune has a reminiscing quality that often feels nostalgic. If you are a junior or senior and are looking towards the future days that might come after college, this song will hit you especially hard.
“We’re All in This Together” - High School Musical Cast
If you’re just in a fun mood, nothing will hit quite like listening to old Disney Channel songs, specifically ones from High School Musical. From the first installment of the series, this song gives flashbacks to the days when going back to school was simpler and hopefully can give you some of those warm and fuzzy memories back.
“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” - Simple Minds
Made popular by the classic film “The Breakfast Club,” this song brings back iconic memories and has a smooth feeling that will give anybody the energy to be ready for back to school. If you need a good tune for walking to classes, this is a great one to get you pumped up.
“You Belong With Me” - Taylor Swift
For every person who has ever had an unrequited crush in school, this song is for you and is always the perfect option to jam to whenever you are feeling more up or down than usual. Bring back the middle school memories with this always popular Taylor Swift hit.
“A-O-K” - Tai Verdes
If you’re worried about the new school year or having some big changes, this song is the perfect uplifting message to hear. Whenever you listen to this song, you will always remember that no matter what happens, you’ll be able to handle it, and eventually, things will be okay.
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo
Pulling from the angsty pop-rock of the 2000s, Olivia Rodrigo’s music has been said to be incredibly relatable for many individuals within Gen Z. If you’re struggling with a broken heart or just want to let out some feelings, this could be the perfect song to put on in the background.
“Solar Power” - Lorde
One of the newest releases from Lorde is a happy, upbeat song that practically feels exactly like summer. If you are somebody who is not ready to let go of the break just yet, putting this on your playlist might let you hold onto those feelings a little bit longer.
“Wait A Minute” - Willow Smith
A song that just exudes calm and happy feelings; if you need a good song to throw on while walking, running errands or hanging out with friends, this is it. Listening to this will definitely leave you with a better feeling for the rest of your day.
Going back to school can be a stressful time for everybody. Some are moving to new states, leaving their friends or simply having to start a new year. While it may sometimes feel overwhelming to have to deal with everything, sometimes even the littlest things can help make your days feel a little less stressful.
A playlist is just the first of many ways that you can make your next school year just that much easier and more enjoyable.
