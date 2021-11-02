Netflix's new animated show is likely to keep conspiracy theorists up at night. The first season will leave you thirsty for more with good writing, an excellent voice cast and hilarious plot lines.
The show follows Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), a genius-level inventor, as she manages her team and the world's "Shadow Government." Cover-ups, mind-erasing, replacing political leaders with robots—it's all in a day's work for Cognito, Inc.
The series is very much a workplace comedy in the same vein as "The Office" but with the group chemistry of "Community." The group members are all very unique and bring vital skills to the company, but at the base level, they seem like a bunch of slackers.
Reagan is constantly trying to get the team to do meaningful work, but she is usually met with criticism about how she doesn't have a life outside of work. From episode to episode, Reagan brings the team closer together by going on world-saving missions (more so, corporation-saving missions).
Each episode has hilarious dialogue between the characters of the main group. Caplan puts on excellent voice performances with her castmates: Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, Bobby Lee and John DiMaggio.
The show was created by Shion Takeuchi and executive produced by "Gravity Falls" creator Alex Hirsch.
Overall Rating: 8/10
