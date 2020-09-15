Developer 2K Games’ “BioShock” series has not released any new content since early 2014. With the recent news leak about the possible development of “BioShock 4,” fans have been clamoring to learn more.
The original “BioShock” game was originally released in 2007. Its two follow-up games, “Bioshock 2” and “BioShock Infinite” came out in 2010 and 2013, respectively. Downloadable content (DLC) for “BioShock 2,” titled “Minerva’s Den” and for “BioShock Infinite,” the “Burial at Sea” two-part series, were also initially released in 2010 and 2013, respectively, with the second episode of “Burial at Sea” coming out in early 2014.
In 2016, “BioShock: The Collection” was released to the PS4 console. This collection held all three of the main entries in the “BioShock” franchise, as well as the three DLC packs. Most recently, “BioShock: The Collection” has been released on the Nintendo Switch, allowing for a whole new generation of hand-held console gamers to experience the “BioShock” franchise.
In September 2019, a job listing from 2K Games was posted on 4chan, an anonymous bulletin board website, which highly suggested the location of a possible “BioShock 4” would not take place in either of the locations the preceding games have.
This leak led to more, as it was posted on the same forum 2K Games had made a statement about them having a “strong will” to announce the alleged project between December 2019 and March 2020. As was predicted, 2K Games announced in early December 2019 a “BioShock 4” game was in development.
“‘BioShock’ is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation,” said David Ismailer, president of 2K Games in a statement. “We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.”
Cloud Chamber is a new 2K Games game development studio. The studio is made up of two teams, one in San Francisco and the other in Montreal. 2K Games described in a statement as "a collective of storytellers eager to push the front-lines of interactive entertainment by making unique, entertaining, and thoughtful experiences that engage the world."
Unfortunately, it looks like fans have quite a few years to wait before the game's official release.
“['BioShock 4'] will be in development for the next several years," said Take-Two, a parent company of 2K Games, in February 2020.
