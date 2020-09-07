Along with virtual events, the Memorial Union (MU), Morrill Hall and Farm House Museum will host a series of new in-person events beginning this fall semester.
Such virtual events hosted by the MU will include “Christian Petersen and the Art of War” on Sept. 10, where Christian Petersen will explain his observations on the themes of war, as well as “Family Sunday From Home - Manga Comics" on Sept. 13, wherein College of Design master's student Tony Liu will discuss the history of Japanese manga comics.
Newly announced in-person events include “Critical Conversations with Art Guided Looking Sessions." Taking place at Reiman Gallery’s Christian Petersen Art Museum in Morrill Hall, guests will be invited to engage in studying a single piece of artwork at the museum with the guidance of Reiman’s education teams. Through focusing on a single piece of artwork, participants will be able to delve deeper into meanings of the art while looking at it from different educational lenses. “Critical Conversations with Art Guided Looking Sessions” will take place Sept. 17 from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m.
The Christian Petersen Art Museum’s live events continue with their “Altered Books” event. Letitia Kenemer, Memorial Union Workspace & Fine Arts coordinator, and Lilah Anderson, educator of visual literacy and learning, will be leading this event with the goal of allowing visitors to reflect on the works of art in the “Who Am I?” art exhibition. Participants will be encouraged to explore altered book styles, such as collage, cut-outs, and black-out poetry. “Altered Books” will take place Sept. 22 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The oldest building on campus, the Farm House, is celebrating its 160th birthday this year by inviting guests of all ages to participate in “Farm House 160," an exhibition that showcases the many uses of the Farm House over the past 160 years of its existence. Historical events such as how Iowa State University was impacted by the Great Depression, World War I, World War II and more will be discussed. “Farm House 160” will run through the 2020 fall semester and will be open Monday through Friday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all in-person events.
