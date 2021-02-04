HBO released part two of the “Euphoria” special episode duology, giving viewers a deeper look into Rue’s best friend, Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer. Not only does Schafer star in the episode, but she also co-wrote it with director Sam Levinson. This gave so many nuances to the character of Jules that only Schafer could provide.
At the beginning of the episode, we find Jules at a therapist’s office on Christmas Eve. It’s revealed that Jules has returned home after running away and is seeking professional help at her father’s behest. Slowly, Jules opens up to her therapist and begins their session by telling her she wants to stop her hormone treatment as she feels she has built her entire femininity around what men want. The conversation shifts to Jules admitting that Rue is the only person who has ever truly loved her, yet she can’t help but feel angry for the pressure put on her by Rue to preserve her sobriety by constantly being available to her.
Through flashbacks, it is shown that Jules’ feelings toward Rue aren’t far off from how she feels about her own mother who is struggling with her own drug addiction and who recently relapsed. Jules confesses that she is still in love with “Tyler,” or rather the fantasy surrounding both Tyler as a person and their supposed future together. This is all overshadowed by Jules’ fear of Rue dying from an overdose if Jules leaves her. Finally, the episode ends with an emotional gut punch when Jules gets home from therapy and receives a surprise visit from Rue.
The hourlong special explores the same difficult subject matter its predecessor did, but from a different perspective in the form of Jules. Schafer does an excellent job of capturing Jules’ complicated thoughts and emotions and brings some much-needed sympathy and understanding her character was lacking last season.
Similar to the previous special, this episode mostly takes place in one location and abandons the usual high energy of the show with the exception of some illuminating flashbacks and melodramatic cinematography that the show is more accustomed to. It was a relief to see that the second special episode was able to maintain the same intimate feeling and emotional vulnerability of the first special episode while not copying it.
Both episodes tell two different sides of the same heartbreaking story, serving a beautiful miniseries to connect season one and season two.
Production for the upcoming season of “Euphoria” is set to begin in March 2021 and fans couldn’t be more excited to see how the story of Jules and Rue unfolds.
Final Verdict: 10/10
