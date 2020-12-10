“Hazbin Hotel” creator Vivienne Medrano has released the second episode to her spinoff show “Helluva Boss.”
Medrano is an artist, animator and director for her original YouTube-based shows “Hazbin Hotel” and “Helluva Boss.” Both shows take place in the same universe and location, Hell. “Hazbin Hotel” follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she tries to achieve her goal of rehabilitating demons in order for them to gain entry into Heaven. The pilot episode of “Hazbin Hotel” debuted on YouTube in October 2019 and has since garnered over 50 million views.
Due to its immense popularity, the TV production studio, A24, has officially picked up “Hazbin Hotel” as a TV series. Due to no new episodes of “Hazbin Hotel” being released since the pilot episode in 2019 and the recent involvement of A24 studios, Medrano most likely will not post new episodes until the official series is released on television. Medrano’s spinoff series, “Helluva Boss,” is in a different situation entirely.
Medrano has posted the pilot episode along with the first two episodes of “Helluva Boss.” The pilot episode was first uploaded to YouTube in November 2019 with the first episode airing Oct. 31 and the second episode having just been released Dec. 9.
Both shows are made for mature audiences and contain risqué jokes, depictions of sex, drug use and assault. There are also multiple musical numbers in each episode, akin to “Animaniacs” or “Family Guy.”
“Helluva Boss” follows a different cast of characters than those in “Hazbin Hotel.” This spinoff series is about the Immediate Murder Professionals, or I.M.P., which is a group of demon bounty hunters for lost souls in Hell who want revenge on those still living in the human world.
While the first episode of “Helluva Boss,” titled “Murder Family,” followed the main cast of characters Blitzo (Brandon Rogers), Millie (Vivian Nixon) and Moxxie (Richard Horvitz) on a bounty hunt against a murderess family, the second episode focuses on the more minor character, Stolas (Bryce Pinkham).
The second episode, titled “Loo Loo Land,” focuses on the fractured relationship between Stolas, one of Blitzo’s love interests, and his teenage daughter. The episode begins with a beautiful song “You Will Be Ok,” performed by Stolas to his young daughter after she has a nightmare. In typical “Helluva Boss” fashion, once the song is over, the harsh realities of the present day hit Stolas as his abusive wife and now teenage daughter berate him.
While this episode is more serious and contains more heartfelt moments than other episodes, there are still plenty of laughs and raunchy jokes to be held. Blitzo, Millie and Moxxie take the back seat in this episode overall, as the development of Stolas and his daughter Octavia’s relationship progresses throughout their misadventures in the Lucifer-themed amusement park, Loo Loo Land.
An apparent past co-worker of Blitzo’s works at Loo Loo Land, and the two of them spend most of the episode fighting in the background while Stolas and Octavia have heart-to-heart conversations.
The episode tries to end on a comedic note, but the more serious undertones of the show undermine the comedy. “Murder Family” hits home on the comedy while “Loo Loo Land” has more of an emotional and musical focus.
Final verdict on “Loo Loo Land”: 7/10
