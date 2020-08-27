The popular mayonnaise and condiment company Hellmann’s has teamed up with “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” to donate 25,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Rescue.
From Aug. 17 to Aug. 22, players of the popular Nintendo Switch game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” could visit the in-game island of the Hellmann’s company to donate their spoiled turnips. For every in-game turnip left by players, Hellmann’s donated one meal to Second Harvest Food Rescue, with the end goal of feeding 25,000 people.
This incredibly unique method of donating to charity could not have come at a better time, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to social distancing rules, not many charity organizations are taking in-person donations. By virtually making a donation, fans can feel proud of their generosity without leaving the safety of their own homes.
The food spoiling system in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” works as motivation for players to sell the in-game turnips they buy on the Stalk Market within seven days. If players fail to do so, their turnips will spoil, rendering them worthless for in-game money.
“When we noticed spoiled turnips is a real tension point for many 'Animal Crossing' players, we wanted to take advantage of the insight to create a fun consumer experience that would have real world impact,” said Gina Kiroff, director of foods at Unilever Canada in a statement. “We’re hopeful Hellmann’s Island will not only be an incredible virtual experience, but also will inspire players to think differently about real world food waste.”
Hellmann’s solution to this virtual food waste problem was their Second Harvest initiative.
Other motivations players had for visiting Hellmann’s Island were the free in-game merchandise, photo opportunities and a tour of Hellmann’s five-star-rated island. Achieving a five-star classification from the game’s rating system is no easy task and can take up to, or more than, 100 hours of play time to earn.
