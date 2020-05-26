WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, is now available everywhere. But how is HBO Max different from HBO Go and HBO Now? What does HBO Max have that other streaming services don’t? Here is everything you need to know about HBO Max as well as what content is currently available.
What’s the difference between HBO Go, HBO Now and HBO Max?
HBO Go is a streaming service included for free when you subscribe to HBO through your TV or cable provider and offers movies and original TV shows from HBO. HBO Now is a stand-alone streaming service that can be subscribed to without having a TV or cable provider and offers all the same content available on HBO Go.
HBO Max is all of the HBO content you’d be getting with HBO Go and HBO Now and a whole lot more. HBO Max includes everything under the WarnerMedia umbrella and then some, with 10,000 hours of content, including Max originals.
HBO Max will be available on the same devices as HBO Go and HBO Now. If you have HBO Now, you will automatically get access to HBO Max at launch with no additional cost. That is only if you pay for HBO Now directly through HBO, so for example if you’re paying for HBO Now through Hulu, Amazon Prime or The Roku Channel, you’ll need to manually cancel HBO Now and subscribe to HBO Max to receive the additional content.
What original content will HBO Max offer at launch?
HBO Max will have HBO exclusive shows from past and present and will release new episodes in similar fashion to HBO Now and HBO Go. But with the release of HBO Max, HBO plans to release 31 original series in 2020 as well as HBO Max original films. Here are the HBO Max originals currently streaming at launch:
“Love Life” - A romantic comedy movie produced by Paul Feig ("Bridesmaids") starring Anna Kendrick ("Pitch Perfect").
“On The Record” - A documentary film on the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons
“Legendary” - A reality series focusing on underground drag shows
“Craftopia” - A kids craft-oriented game show
All-new "Looney Tunes" cartoons
“The Not Too Late Show with Elmo” - Elmo from "Sesame Street’s" very own talk show.
What existing TV shows and movies will be available on HBO Max at launch?
Of course, all the HBO shows you’re used to watching will be there such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos” and “Barry.” But HBO has also acquired streaming rights to many hit shows for their service as well as thousands of new movies to add to their library with around 700 films available at launch. Here is a list of some, but not all, of the existing shows and movies currently streaming on HBO Max:
Movies
"2001: A Space Odyssey"
"Alien"
"Aliens"
"Alien 3"
"Alien: Resurrection"
"An American in Paris"
"American Pie"
"American Pie 2"
"American Reunion"
"American Wedding"
"Anastasia"
"Aquaman"
"Babe"
"Batman"
"Batman and Robin"
"Batman Begins"
"Batman Forever"
"Batman Returns"
"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice"
"Blade Runner"
"Blood Diamond"
"Braveheart"
"Casablanca"
"Citizen Kane"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Dark Knight"
"The Dark Knight Rises"
"Die Hard"
"The Flintstones"
"Freddy vs. Jason"
"Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare"
"Friday the 13th"
"Godzilla"
"Gone with the Wind"
"The Goonies"
"Gremlins"
"A Hard Day's Night"
"Howl's Moving Castle"
"In Bruges"
"The Indian in the Cupboard"
"Jaws"
"Joker"
"Justice League"
"Kiki's Delivery Service"
"The Land Before Time"
"The Lego Batman Movie"
"The Lego Movie"
"The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
"The Lego Ninjago Movie"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Lethal Weapon 2"
"Lethal Weapon 3"
"Lethal Weapon 4"
"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"
"The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"
"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"
"Man of Steel"
"The Matrix"
"Monsters vs. Aliens"
"Moulin Rouge!"
"My Neighbor Totoro"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master"
"A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child"
"North by Northwest"
"Ponyo"
"Princess Mononoke"
"Rebel Without a Cause"
"Shazam!"
"Singin' in the Rain"
"The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"
"Spirited Away"
"A Star Is Born"
"Suicide Squad"
"Superman"
"Superman 2"
"Superman 3"
"Superman 4: The Quest for Peace"
"Superman Returns"
"The Tale of the Princess Kaguya"
"Teen Witch"
"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen"
"V for Vendetta"
"Wes Craven's New Nightmare"
"When Harry Met Sally"
"The Wizard of Oz"
"Wonder Woman"
TV Shows
Entire existing HBO library of original shows
"The Alienist"
"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown"
"The Bachelor"
"Batwoman"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Boondocks"
"Doctor Who"
"Doom Patrol"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
"Friends"
"Ghosts"
"Home"
"The Honorable Woman"
"Impractical Jokers"
"Katy Keene"
"Luther"
"Nancy Drew"
"The O.C."
"Pretty Little Liars"
"Rick and Morty"
"Robot Chicken"
"Sesame Street"
"Stath Lets Flats"
"Top Gear"
"Torchwood"
"Trigonometry"
"The Office U.K."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.