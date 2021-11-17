Harry Potter has been a cultural phenomenon for the past two decades and has garnered many fans along the way. Many fans often still wish for more Potter content, and the cast is coming together to release a reunion special for the 20th anniversary of the series on HBO Max.
Not only will the main stars of the movies be in the special, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Many more of the actors and actresses that took part in the film series will also be a part of the special, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Robbie Coltrane, Bonnie Wright, Oliver Phelps and many others.
Many have been wondering if J.K. Rowling will be a part of the special, considering her controversy and transphobic statements that were made on Twitter. As of right now, Rowling is not set to have any part in the special. Both representatives for Rowling and representatives from Warner Brothers Studios declined to comment on the matter.
However, many of the individuals that took part in filming the movies have made statements surrounding Rowling’s ideals that she put out.
“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe said in a statement on Twitter responding to Rowling’s statements. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”
The special will be titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.” The contents of the special will include cast interviews surrounding behind-the-scenes moments, different aspects of the making of the films and being able to “honor the magic behind making the films.”
The special will air on HBO Max on New Year's Day of 2022.
Many different individuals were involved in the making of the films that hold a special place inside so many different people’s hearts. Being able to see the stars all together once again will be a great opportunity for many fans to have new Harry Potter content to experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.