Alternative rock and hip-hop band Gorillaz have confirmed the production of a fully animated feature film.
This British music group has been around since 1998 when the first images of fictional band members 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs surfaced.
Gorillaz has always had a unique blend of mixed-genre songs, ranging from R&B, pop, rap and rock. This non-conventional band is led by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the respective lead voice and artist behind the band’s elaborate storyline.
With most of the songs produced by Gorillaz, there lies at least some element of plot from the fictional band members’ lives. Similar to real music artists, Albarn and Hewlett want to give off the impression that 2-D and the other animated band members have lives outside of their music careers.
With the unique format of the band’s characters, fans have been wanting a full-length animated movie for years. With the band’s most recent album “Song Machine - Season One: Strange Timez” having recently been released, Albarn confirmed in an interview with Radio.com that an animated movie will be in the works alongside the second season of “Song Machine.”
"Well, we are supposed to be making a film while we're doing season two [of 'Song Machine'],” Albarn said. “We signed contracts, we've begun scripts and stuff."
This animated film would be the second full-length movie Gorillaz has released. Their documentary-style film “Gorillaz: Reject False Icons” was released in December 2019. This film followed Albarn, Hewlett and the hundreds of other musicians they toured with during both their 2017 “Humanz” and 2018 “The Now Now” tours.
There is currently no news on a release date for the animated Gorillaz movie.
