Now that temperatures are falling as summer ends and fall arrives, students may want some fresh new activities to do during these cooler times.
Pumpkin Art
Pumpkins are back in season and can be found at nearly every store. Chain stores like Walmart and Target tend to hold a wide variety of pumpkins in their fall stocks.
These unique gourds are perfect not only for carving, but for painting as well. Whether artists want to buy the more classic and larger pumpkins for some early season carving or want to try something new and buy a pack of hand-held ones that are perfect for painting, pumpkins can provide endless new outlets for creativity.
Downtown Ames Art Walk
This annual art show happens on Main Street in Ames. It showcases a wide variety of local artists and businesses.
Whether guests are interested in paintings, jewelry, photography, woodworking, pottery, sculptures or music, they are sure to find a piece of art they’ll want to take home. Supporting local businesses and artists is a great way to invest in the community of Ames.
This year’s Art Walk will take place Oct. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Socially Distant Outdoor Activities
The weather isn’t cool enough yet to stop outdoor activities. There are plenty of fall-themed activities to do with friends outdoors.
Having a picnic on Central Campus is one such activity. Being able to see the leaves changing colors and enjoying the nice weather with a friend or significant other is the perfect way to enjoy fall.
More strenuous activities such as hiking or bike riding can also be relaxing and enjoyable this fall. The large size of campus allows for plenty of room for social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.