The iconic show "Friends" originally debuted Sept. 22, 1994. After 10 seasons full of laughter, unique characters and thousands of followers for the show, it’s safe to say everyone is ready for more of Ross saying “We were on a break!”
With everyone on the original cast coming back for a reunion special, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, people are ready to see more hilarious episodes full of the original characters. Fans might finally find out if they were on a break or not.
After the show initially ended May 6, 2004, fans thought that was going to be the end. All of the characters had given up their purple apartment keys and left to live their new lives outside of the well-known apartment.
Sadly, because of the pandemic, the “Friends” reunion special had been pushed to film later. In an interview with Variety, Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, expressed why the special episode had to be put on hold.
“We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production,” Greenblatt said. “We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together, and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”
With rumors flying that production has picked up and an accidental Instagram post leak by Perry, which has now been deleted, it’s safe to assume that fans might be seeing the special episode within the next year or two.
“Seconds before eating a makeup brush,” Perry joked on the now-deleted post. “Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.”
With the picture of Perry with set makeup on and this caption, fans were exploding with questions and excitement.
While there hasn’t been an official announcement made by a cast member or director, fans are hopeful this special episode will air soon.
