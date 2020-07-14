The first trailer for lead director Navid Khavari’s “Far Cry 6” has been released and fans are already clamoring to preorder copies.
The “Far Cry” series first debuted with its titular game back in 2004. Since then, a total of 13 entries have been added to the series, including downloadable content (DLC) packs. What are considered the “main” entries of the game are “Far Cry 1-5," with all other games being considered DLC or spinoffs.
According to the official “Far Cry 6” website, this iteration in the “Far Cry” series takes place in the fictional Caribbean town of Yara. The website provides the different perspectives of both the presumed main antagonist Anton, played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is best known for his role as Gus Fring in “Breaking Bad," and Dani Rojas, the fictional leader of the “Guerrillas Fighters” who wants to end Anton’s tyranny.
The “Far Cry” series has always had the same components of being a first-person shooter, having at least one antagonist to dethrone from power and having at least one playable main character. After “Far Cry 2” however, there has only been one main playable character in each of the games.
The trailer for “Far Cry 6” depicts Anton and his son Diego as they watch their citizen’s rebellion unfold. Anton tells Diego multiple different metaphors for how the world is against them and they have to be “evil” and “a monster” to keep themselves separate from the world, all the while forcing Diego to hold an active grenade that will explode if he lets go. The trailer really lets viewers get to know the philosophy of this new antagonist. Despite only having this short piece of footage, fans can tell how ruthless of a ruler Anton is while also living in fear of wondering what crazy thing he’s going to do next.
Multiple different editions of “Far Cry 6” are available for fans to preorder before the game is released on Feb. 18, 2021. The “Standard Edition” comes with the game exclusively for $59.99. The “Gold Edition” comes with both the game and a season pass, which includes three upcoming DLC packs, for a total of $99.99. The “Ultimate Edition” includes the items in the previous editions with three additional character outfit packs for $119.99. The “Collectors Edition” includes everything from the previous editions along with a two-and-a-half-foot long replica of the in-game flamethrower weapon and various pieces of artwork from the game's concept art for a total of $199.99.
“Far Cry 6” is available for preorder on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.
