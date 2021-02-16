An HBO original TV adaptation of “The Last of Us” has not only been confirmed, but the cast list has also been recently announced.
The original writer and producer of the 2013 game will make a return as the lead developers of “The Last of Us” TV show. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have both had previous experience in writing and directing, as Druckmann was the writer and director for the original game while Mazin has experience in creating shows, such as with his hit 2019 series “Chernobyl.” Behind the camera, “The Last of Us” TV adaptation appears to be in good hands.
Fans of this post-apocalyptic series are not so sure about the actors that will be in front of the camera, though. While side characters such as Tess, Bill and Henry have only been teased and are not yet confirmed, the main cast has been recently announced.
Pedro Pascal of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” has been confirmed to be cast as Joel, the first game’s main character. While fans seem optimistic about Pascal’s future performance as Joel, other actors to take on such an important role were originally on these fans’ minds. A popular choice for the role of Joel was “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Fans have created concept art that featured Coster-Waldau in the role of Joel that ranges from fan art to more elaborate mock trailers.
Speaking of “Game of Thrones” actors, the role of Ellie has been confirmed to be played by Bella Ramsey, who portrayed Lyanna Mormont on “Game of Thrones.” Similarly to Pascal being announced to play Joel, fans were initially hesitant to be excited about HBO’s choice of casting Ramsey over Kaitlyn Dever.
Dever, who is best known for her role as Eve in “Last Man Standing,” shares a likeness to the character of Ellie. Due to this, fans originally favorited her for the role.
Despite the initial disappointment in “The Last of Us” TV show cast, all confirmed actors have proven themselves in popular television shows to be stellar performers who have every potential to do “The Last of Us” justice.
There is currently no set release date for “The Last of Us” TV series.
