“Euphoria” came out in 2019 and took the world by storm. It seemed that young individuals loved the more realistic representation of a high school life, but also what drinking and drugs at that age can actually cause.
For many, “Euphoria” has been a refreshing take on the trope of young high school characters and everybody seemed hyped for the release of season two.
However, season two has come under some scrutiny for seemingly upping the nudity and sexualization of some characters, specifically the character of Cassie played by Sydney Sweeney. While these aspects of the character are generally important to the story, some individuals are asking if so much is really necessary?
“Euphoria” has always been known as a show that is slightly uncomfortable to watch. The first season had its fair share of sex and nudity, but it seemed as though most people felt it was reasonable for the plot and the story. It has also been noted that many of the characters who have been shown in nude scenes are male and many speculate that the show is trying to push the juxtaposition between how women are often shown nude in television or movies, but men rarely are.
There is also a belief by some that the nudity for Sweeney’s character Cassie in particular, comes from the idea that the show is trying to make us view her through the stereotypical “male gaze” and in that way also critique that way of viewing women.
Even with the many fan theories and beliefs behind the purpose of the explicit content, there are still some who feel that some of it just seems to be for shock value.
When looking at how the actors and actresses feel about their exposure within the show, it seems as though most of them have had quite the comfortable experience on the set and are happy with how they have been portrayed within the show.
“There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here, and he was like ‘Ok, we don’t need it.’’” said Sweeney in an interview with Us Weekly. “I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”
“Euphoria” is polarizing for many reasons. Not only the nudity but also the way it portrays drug use, women and relationships has been questioned by viewers throughout the years.
However, it seems that even with the controversy, the show still sparks interest in young individuals and gives many people the chance to look at their own lives from a more realistic perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.