The story of “Downton Abbey” will continue with a second feature film releasing Dec. 22 this year.
“Downton Abbey” is a British period drama about a family of royals in the early 20th century. The plots follow both the upstairs, high-class members of the Crawley family as well as the lives of the downstairs employees who keep the Crawley manor in pristine condition.
The original “Downton Abbey” series aired on PBS from 2010 to 2015 to much critical acclaim. With fans wanting more content, a movie continuation of the series was released in 2019. This same-titled film continuation also garnered highly positive reviews. By bringing back the original cast from both on and off the screen, 2019’s “Downton Abbey” was able to capture the magic the show originally aired on the small screen.
Now, four years later, fans are getting yet another movie continuation of “Downton Abbey.” It was recently announced a follow-up to the 2019 “Downton Abbey” film will be released Dec. 22 this year.
So far, no plot details have been released, but it is confirmed the creators of the film will be bringing back the original cast members once again.
“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey,” Gareth Neame, one of the producers of “Downton Abbey,” said in a statement.
Confirmed to be returning to their respective roles in the sequel “Downton Abbey” movie are Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith and original creator Julian Fellowes as the screenplay writer.
New faces that are confirmed to appear in the movie are “Hannibal” star Hugh Dancy, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Laura Haddock, “The Wire” actor Dominic West and French actor Nathalie Baye.
