Editor's note: This article may contain spoilers for "Dexter."
The Showtime hit show “Dexter” is returning for another 10 episodes. The new season will be its ninth and final season.
The show's first episode aired Oct. 1st, 2006, and the final episode aired Sept. 22, 2013. The ending of the series was met with universal backlash as fans were vastly disappointed in the characters’ developments, or lack thereof, and where the characters ended up.
The first eight seasons were about Dexter Morgan, a forensics expert for the Miami Police Department, who lived a double life of killing people that he deemed worthy. He figures out a way to have a normal life of family and romance while also dealing with his inner demons of needing to kill.
Six-time Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall is reprising his serial killer role. Details on supporting cast returning is unknown at this time; however, it would be likely that Yvonne Strahovski will be reprising her role as Hannah since she was the person who was most important in relation to Dexter and his family at the time.
The last episode of the eighth season had high expectations to finish the story, but it wasn’t the ending everyone was hoping for. “Dexter” didn’t get the send off it deserved. Even the showrunner, Clyde Phillips, had time to reflect and wanted to do it differently. In fact, Phillips and Hall themselves have discussed a better and more brilliant way to put an end to the series.
Dexter is a unique character that deserves the most creative way to end his character’s story. By the way it sounds, it seems like it could be a happy one.
Fans were all hoping Dexter and Hannah would end up leaving Miami together and raising his son Harrison, but the way it actually ended was Dexter faking his death and being on his own as a lumberjack. Fans never knew where Hannah and Harrison ended up after moving to South America.
While there are many questions that need to be answered in this new final season, fans are optimistic that a new ending will greatly overshadow the last.
According to the official announcement made by Showtime, “Dexter” is set to start production in early 2021 and the episodes will premier in fall of 2021.
“Dexter” is available to watch on Showtime on Demand, Showtime Anytime and on Netflix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.