The hit anime: Demon Slayer has developed an Arcade-Style fighting Video Game. The game features unique and balanced combat, beautiful graphics and great boss fights.
The game was developed by CyberConnect 2, the team behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series. It has some similarities to storm but not many.
The core gameplay carries the title, as it features a very unique combo system that changes from player to player.
A brand new feature called boost gives players enhanced attacking power and speed for a limited time. Then, Turbo doubles the initial boost and makes any combo devastating.
The only weak spots are the slow-paced story mode and the limited character roster.
The story mode forces your character to move very slow, and just about every fight ends in a QTE or a cutscene. The character roster only features 18 characters at the moment, but more characters are reported to be coming.
Online gameplay goes smoothly, allowing players to select the region they want to matchmake with.
Overall: 7/10
