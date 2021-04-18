One of the many announcements made at the Resident Evil Showcase on Thursday was the “Dead by Daylight” crossover.
“Dead by Daylight” is a 4v1 multiplayer horror game in which four survivors must fight for their lives throughout the in-game night while one serial killer hunts them down.
The current roster of killers in “Dead by Daylight” holds 23 playable characters, some of which are well-known from other properties. Pyramid Head from the “Silent Hills” franchise, the Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” and Freddy Krueger from the “Nightmare on Elm Street” movies are all included in “Dead by Daylight.”
This game has done multiple crossovers in the past, which have resulted in some of the more well-known killers. The next crossover was recently announced to be with the “Resident Evil” franchise.
At the “Resident Evil” showcase Thursday, many announcements regarding the series’ 25th anniversary and the upcoming “Resident Evil: Village” game were released. The teaser trailer for the “Dead by Daylight” and “Resident Evil” crossover event spoke for itself.
The less-than-30-seconds teaser trailer for this crossover only shows a bloody Umbrella Corporation — a fictional company in the “Resident Evil” universe — badge falling off a man who is hung up on one of the many deadly traps found in “Dead by Daylight.”
So far, there are no confirmed characters from the “Resident Evil” universe who will appear in this crossover. Likely candidates would be the Tyrant monsters, such as Mr. X or the Nemesis. A surprise character would be Lady Dimitrescu, the main antagonist of the next game in the “Resident Evil” series. Considering this crossover event is meant to promote the series’ 25th anniversary as well as its upcoming game, Lady Dimitrescu’s appearance may be more likely than past characters.
