There has never been a better time to be a movie, TV show and video game fan.
With news breaking out every single week, there is always a new project to look forward to. DC comics and Warner Bros. held their second edition of the “DC FanDome” on Oct. 16, and the updates and news they unveiled had fans really excited for what is to come in the comic book world.
Whether you are a Batman, The Flash or Aquaman fan, DC FanDome released trailers, sneak peeks and teasers to hype all their upcoming projects. Here are all major updates from DC FanDome.
New Batman Trailer
The newest iteration of the cape crusader is set to release in theaters on March 4th, 2022. From what we got in this trailer, Robert Pattinson’s version of the Batman appears to be more grounded and grittier than ever seen before on screen. This is an origin tale where Bruce Wayne is still trying to deal with the rage and pain of losing his parents at such a young age. The tone of the movie seems dark and the cinematography and soundtrack definitely stand out.
The Flash First Look
The Flash is still in production. However, that didn’t stop Warner Bros. and DC Comics from sharing some key details on the upcoming movie. The Flash will be based on the comic “Flashpoint” where Barry Allen uses his super speed ability to travel back in time and prevent key events from happening. A major talking point of this project is that Michael Keaton is back as Batman, and fans are excited to see his long-awaited return to the role.
Black Adam First Look
One of the biggest names in Hollywood right now is Dwayne Johnson, and now he will have the chance to play a superhero. Coming to theaters on July 29, 2022, Black Adam is a spinoff sequel to the movie “Shazam.” According to the comics, Black Adam is a villain on par with Superman and there are major implications this movie could have on future DC projects.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Trailer
From the developer that brought us the Batman Arkham series, Rocksteady’s new title promises to be a fun action-adventure game for the new generation of gaming consoles. In this story, it appears Superman, Batman and other major heroes have turned evil, and players control the villains as we try to stop them. Set to release in 2022, there are high expectations surrounding this game since Rocksteady’s previous projects were all big hits.
Gotham Knights New Trailer
This new game is set in Gotham City after the death of Bruce Wayne. Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, all side characters until now, step into the spotlight and take on the responsibilities of Batman. This is a co-op game made to play with friends and is also set to be released in 2022.
Peacemaker First Trailer
Portrayed by John Cena, Peacemaker is a spinoff series from the 2021 “The Suicide Squad.” This series is an HBO MAX exclusive show where the lead character, Peacemaker, is a vigilante currently in prison trying to make amends for his crimes. Director of “The Suicide Squad,” James Gunn, is the screenwriter for all eight episodes and knowing his style, the series promises to be a unique and exciting comic book story.
Sandman Series Announced
Sandman is one of the lesser-known DC comics stories that is coming to Netflix soon. Starring the “Game of Thrones” actress Gwendoline Christie, Sandman follows the story of Dream as he is captured by black magic cultists and held prisoner for 70 years. Once he escapes in modern day, he is set to rebuild his kingdom and powers on a journey that spans across years.
DC FanDome is a celebration of all the fans of the DC Comics, and every year new trailers are released that remind fans why they love comic books. Whether you prefer movies, TV shows or games, the upcoming projects promise to have amazing stories on each of three mediums.
