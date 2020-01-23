Announced just last Wednesday, legendary comedian and writer Dave Chappelle is set to take the Stephens Auditorium stage next Tuesday.
This is not the first time Chappelle has performed a show of a pop-up nature, with the comedian announcing shows just days before performing in many instances during 2019. A Chappelle performance is unique in that cell phones are strictly prohibited, requiring all phones to be in a locked in a pouch, creating a distraction-free environment, as well as ensuring the comedian’s material is less likely to leak online. Both pop-up shows and cell phone pouches are becoming more common in the world of comedy, with other major comedians like Aziz Ansari implementing these at recent shows.
Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Friday at noon, with tickets starting at $72.50. The ticket price may be too steep for many students, but ultimately, Chappelle has consistently sold tickets for high prices in the past, with a typical show selling out in mere moments. If any of his past stand-up performances are indication, tickets may go very quickly when they go on sale Friday afternoon.
The Stephens Auditorium performance comes a day before Chappelle is set to perform two shows in South Carolina to benefit the presidential campaign of Andrew Yang, whom the comedian endorsed earlier this month. Like many of Chappelle’s shows, tickets to these performances sold out almost instantly. With the Stephens Auditorium performance taking place a week before the Iowa Caucuses, it is possible the audience may see Chappelle express support for Yang during the show.
Chappelle is best known for his unrivaled observational, cultural, and often controversial styles of comedy. This has been showcased in his critically-acclaimed show “Chappelle’s Show," which ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian has also received major recognition for releasing five Netflix stand-up specials since 2017, with his most recent, “Sticks & Stones," raising a lot of controversy for his takes on sexual assault, as well as the LGBT community.
Chappelle was recently awarded the 2020 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a highly-esteemed acclaim that has been awarded since 1998 to one comedian who has, “had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist”. Amongst other recognitions, Rolling Stone named Chappelle at #9 in their list of the “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.