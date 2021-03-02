The Parisian techno-duo known as Daft Punk officially announced their disbandment after a 28-year-long music career.
Daft Punk consists of musicians Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. The two formed Daft Punk in 1993 but released their debut album, “Homework,” in 1997. Songs on the album, such as critically acclaimed “Around the World,” put Daft Punk on the map and secured their popularity for decades to come.
That is, until the band’s recent decision to break up was announced.
Daft Punk posted a video titled “Epilogue” on YouTube last week that contained clips from the band’s 2006 film “Electroma.” In the mostly silent video, the two members of the band are seen walking through a desert as one of them walks ahead of the other, providing a distance between them. The one member then explodes after a countdown reaches zero. It is here where the text “1993-2021” appears on screen, thus symbolizing the death of Daft Punk. The video ends showing the other member of the band simply walking away from his previous band member as the sun sets.
Daft Punk truly was a rare breed, with their techno-dance music essentially being ageless as it can be enjoyed by fans no matter the current year. Even after about 20 years, Daft Punk shot up in popularity again with 2013’s “Get Lucky.”
There seemed to be no end in sight for Daft Punk until this untimely announcement of their departure. So far, no specific reasoning has been given as for why the band is no longer together, but it appears this was a planned decision by both parties due to the “Epilogue” video.
