To cope with today’s fast-paced and unpredictable world, many people find comfort in slowing down and having critical discussions about art.
One of the few activities that remains open on Iowa State’s campus for students to experience are the University Museums.
Lilah Anderson, a program coordinator for University Museums, is the curator for the exhibition called “FOCUS: Critical Conversations with Art." This is a program where visitors can engage in a guided discussion about a single work of art.
The featured art piece “Border Crossing (Cruzando el Rio Bravo)” by Luiz Jiménez is a new addition to the University Museums' Art on Campus collection.
“Not to be confused with the Focus Artist Grant Program, ‘FOCUS: Critical Conversations with Art’ is an exhibition series produced by University Museums with support from the Kathy and John Howell Art Enrichment Program,” Anderson said. “The Guided Looking session is meant to create a space to look slowly and carefully at one work of art and share that experience with others. This is so important to be able to share ideas and delve into the powerful forms of expression that visual art offers.”
The in-person sessions are located at the Reiman Gallery in the Christian Petersen Art Museum.
The 30-minute program will end Oct. 9, and it's free and open to the public. Seating is minimal, with a maximum capacity of 10 people. Visitors are encouraged to register online before attending to reserve a space.
University Museums have been following the school-issued safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times and will be seated 6 feet apart.
“I hope that after participating, attendees will walk away with a new perspective on looking and having heard a new way of interpreting the featured lithograph," Anderson said. "I hope the experience encourages a contemplation of how much we can learn from art and an appreciation of the multiplicity of interpretations possible.”
