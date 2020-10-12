The MTV original series “Clone High” is officially getting a reboot after being off the air for 17 years.
“Clone High” was originally created by Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence, who went on to produce hit mainstream movies such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018), “The Lego Movie” (2014) and “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” (2009).
This animated show followed a group of teenage clones who were based off of real-life people such as Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, John F. Kennedy, Cleopatra and Gandhi. Typical teen hijinks ensue, but with hilarious social commentary and dialogue produced from the genius minds of Lord and Miller.
“Clone High” only ran for one season from 2002-2003. Its cancellation was due to outrage from the people of India who disliked the portrayal of Gandhi in the show, who is shown to be a party animal and comic relief character. MTV had to issue a public apology and cancel the show to end the hunger strikes and other forms of protest that came from India.
This new iteration of “Clone High” has been confirmed to still follow the main cast of characters.
“We’re thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series,” Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group, said in a statement with TVLine.
There is currently no information on how or if the character of Gandhi will be reimagined to avoid any offensive content material.
In the years since its initial run, “Clone High” has become a cult classic with fans. Many petitions have popped up throughout the internet, demanding the show be remade or continued from its original cliffhanger ending. The creators of the show have stated throughout the years they never wanted to end production on “Clone High” and have been trying to get it back into production ever since its cancellation.
There is currently no word on when the rebooted version of “Clone High” will be released.
