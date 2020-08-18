The Brunnier Art Museum’s “Contemplate Japan” series will be continuing into the fall 2020 semester after its unexpected earlier spring closure due to COVID-19.
“Contemplate Japan” holds nine unique areas of both traditional and modern artworks. According to its description, the series contains woodblock prints, bamboo baskets, ikebana floral arrangements, kimonos, dolls, ceramics and other contemporary sculptures.
Like many other facets of Japanese art, “Contemplate Japan” intends to both feature the beauty of East Asian artwork while also alluding to how Western art has taken Japanese influence in both the past and present. The artworks displayed range in date from the early 1800s to present-day masterpieces.
“Iowa State is fortunate to have a robust collection of objects from Japan and those influenced by Japanese design,” said Lynette Pohlman, the director and chief curator of Iowa State Museums. “‘Contemplate Japan’ consists of several hundred permanent collections and loaned objects reflecting the importance of Japanese culture and history, highlighting how those objects continue to inspire artists and visitors alike."
By having a focus on decorative art, the Brunnier Art Museum is the perfect choice to host “Contemplate Japan.” Art collections that specialize in glass, jade, ivory and much more are available at the Brunnier Art Museum.
The Brunnier Art Museum is unique in itself in that it is the only certified museum with an emphasis on decorative arts in the state of Iowa. Additional activities offered in the museum include educational lectures, receptions, conferences, classes, panels and gallery tours.
Entry to the museum is free but has a recommended fee of $3. Open hours on Wednesday through Friday are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Museum occupancy is limited to 50 percent per current Iowa State guidelines and facial coverings are required for entry.
