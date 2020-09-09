Comedian, actress and writer Daphnique Springs is set to perform Thursday in the Maintenance Shop at the Memorial Union.
The stand-up comedy show is free for all students.
Springs had an excellent year in 2016 as she began to collect accolades for her work. Springs won the awards for the American Black Film Festival “Comedy Wings Competition” and the All Jane Comedy Festival award.
Springs’ natural ability to make people laugh attracted many while she toured with Katt Williams on his “Born Again…Again” Tour from 2014 to 2015. Springs also had the opportunity to feature for the renowned actor and comedian Martin Lawrence in 2015.
Springs’ sarcasm, confidence, witty jokes and versatility have landed her roles and features on the shows “How I Met Your Mother," “All Def Comedy" and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” amongst others.
The artist also worked with the legendary late Charlie Murphy as a writer on “The Comedy Get Down," a mockumentary television series.
Before the accolades and fame, Springs graduated with a degree in chemistry. After an unenjoyable experience working in a pharmaceutical position, the artist decided to take a different career path and moved to Los Angeles to pursue comedy.
The Florida native quickly made her way in the Los Angeles comedy scene and established a strong following.
Springs has gained herself a large platform on social media with over 2.3 million Facebook followers. She also currently has 365,000 YouTube subscribers and over 330,000 Instagram followers.
On these platforms, fans can find consistent posts of her social commentary about current events.
Fans can also find amusing collaborations and comedy skits with similar notable comedians like Kountry Wayne, Desi Banks, TheOnlyCarey and Donnivin Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.